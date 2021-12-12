Local veterans held their fourth annual Army vs. Navy flag football on Saturday at Newell Stadium, on the day the Army vs. Navy college football game took place.
The matchup pitted local Army and Air Force veterans against local Navy, Marine and Coast Guards veterans. In the end, it was Team Navy, coached by Gloucester’s Chad Johnson, that picked up a 36-0 win. Navy also took home the win, 17-13, in the college football game.
Previous games took place from 2017-19 and took the year off in 2020. Team Navy won the last game in 2019.
This was also the first game to take place during a downpour, although games have been played in snow and mist.
At the conclusion of the game, both teams and other veterans got together for a viewing of the Army vs. Navy college football game at Gloucester’s Cape Ann Lanes.