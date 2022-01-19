Mike Jensen, the chief financial correspondent at NBC News for more than two decades and a 1952 graduate of Gloucester High School, died Friday, Jan. 14, at his home in Mystic, Connecticut, after a short illness. He was 87.
His choice of the seaport of Mystic as a place to retire with Jane, his wife of 61 years, was a re-creation of his boyhood days in Lobster Cove, according to his son, Mike Jensen, a sports columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer. The son said his father never lost his love of Gloucester.
“Every hour with this man was special,” his son said on Twitter. “Every phone conversation was ended reluctantly. I still haven’t met anyone with more integrity, combining great humor with greater intellect. He made and remade himself and took us along for a joyous ride. He also was my best buddy. RIP Dad.”
The elder Jensen was an Emmy Award-winning journalist who could make complex financial news simple for viewers to understand. He would go on to be pictured on the cover of TV Digest as the financial correspondent in a Network News Dream Team.
During his long career, he interviewed the likes of Bill Clinton, Mick Jagger and Lech Walesa, and he would regularly appear on “NBC Nightly News” and the “Today Show.”
But Jensen never lost his love of the Cape Ann seaport where he spent his youth, where he got his first paying job delivering the Gloucester Daily Times and where he developed his work ethic. He credited his friend and neighbor Paul Kenyon, a former editor of the Times, for inspiring him to become a journalist.
A native of Chicago, Jensen’s parents Stanley and Billie moved their family to Annisquam when he was 10. After graduating Gloucester High, Jensen graduated from Harvard in 1956, and earned a master’s degree from Boston University. He was also a three-year naval officer.
He went to work as a reporter and executive business editor at the Boston Herald, and in 1964 moved to New York to become editor of the trade paper American Metal Market.
In 1969, Jensen worked as an investigative reporter and briefly as deputy business editor for the New York Times.
In 1978, he moved to NBC during a newspaper strike, intending to stay temporarily. He took to TV right away. He was at the Berlin Wall when it fell and reported from China as American companies began moving operations there for cheap labor.
In a recollection to his family about Gloucester, Jensen wrote, “As kids, we walked to the beach, took the bus into town to the movies and rode our bikes around the village where I had my first paying job, delivering the Gloucester Daily Times.”
He also was a Sea Scout, mowed lawns for a quarter with a push mower, flipped burgers at the yacht club snack bar, painted the bottoms of fishing boats at the Marine Railways, and delivered groceries for the Annisquam Market.
“Gloucester was a pretty good place to develop a work ethic,” Jensen wrote, listing other jobs. But he also reminisced about hanging out at Nick’s Poolroom on Main Street, Saturday night dances at the Y, and how, at age 14, he bought a 6-foot wooden skiff from a neighbor, adding a 2.5-horsepower Evinrude motor from Sears, taking it out the Annisquam River to Ipswich Bay and maybe the ocean when he felt adventurous.
The younger Mike Jensen said his father was born in Addison Gilbert Hospital and has close family ties to Gloucester.
“We visited often because my dad’s mother lived in Gloucester until she died in the late ‘90s,” he said. “My dad’s sister and brother-in-law still live on Rocky Neck. The whole family gathered for a ‘Roots Tour’ several years back to visit all sorts of spots, from Good Harbor Beach to Annisquam.”
Jensen is survived by his wife, his daughter Heidi and her husband Chuck, son Mike and his wife Lisa and grandchildren Audrey and spouse Jack, Kate and spouse Patrick, Elissa and spouse Alec, Zack, and Sarah. Also, by sister Billie Hruby and husband Ken Hruby of Gloucester. Jensen was predeceased by one week by his older brother Dick. His last public speaking appearances were officiating at the weddings of his two oldest grandchildren.
Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a college scholarship fund at Gloucester High School.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.