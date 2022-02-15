Needy Meds, the Gloucester-based health resource for cost-saving medications, services and support, is hosting webinars through March.
Registration for the free webinars is available at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8798249584197102091.
NeedyMeds is located at 50 Whittemore St, Gloucester. More information is available by emailing info@needymeds.org. To reach its hotline, call 800-503-6897.
Feb.16, 1 p.m., Becoming an Empowered Patient — With Andrea Baer, executive director of Mended Hearts, on how being part of your own healthcare team can improve your health.
Feb. 17, 1 p.m., Cancer Caregivers: Rights & Resources — Triage Cancer presents information on the rights of caregivers at work, how to replace lost wages while acting as a caregiver, and more.
Feb. 17, 4 p.m., Vaccines & COVID 19: The Long Haul — The Allergy & Asthma Network reviews the latest on vaccines and the long haul effects of the COVID-19 virus.
Feb. 22, 1 p.m., Rx Outreach: Making Medications Affordable — Learn to access medication at affordable prices with Rx Outreach, the country's largest non-profit online pharmacy.
Feb. 24, 4 p.m., Help with Healthcare Costs — Carla Dellaporta, Director of User Engagement, presents half hour of highlights of NeedyMeds' most popular healthcare savings resources.
Feb. 24, 4 p.m., Single vs. Multiple Allergen Approach — Allergy & Asthma Network deep -ives into sub-lingual immunotherapy and approaches to treating of allergies.
Feb. 25 , 1:30 p.m., All About Patient Assistance Programs — 15-minute webinar with PAP Research Manager Kim Anderson on how the programs can save you money on meds.
Feb. 28, 12:30 p.m., RemediChain: Medication Reclamation — a platform that allows you to donate unused medications to patients in need.
March 1, 4 p.m., Save on Pet Meds — 10-minute webinar explains how to use the NeedyMeds Drug Discount Card to save on your pet meds.
March 2, 4 p.m., Saving Lives with Lung Cancer Screening — American Lung Cancer Screening Initiative presentation to learn if you are eligible for screening, and screening locations near you.
March 4, 12:30 p.m., Help with Healthcare Costs — Carla Dellaporta, director of User Engagement, over a half-hour highlights the most popular healthcare savings resources NeedyMeds offers.
March 7, 4 p.m., Seven Secrets to Medication Savings — 25-minute webinar with NeedyMeds founder Dr. Sagall.
March noon, Help Clients with Healthcare Costs — How healthcare cost solutions from NeedyMeds can positively impact the lives of patients or clients.
March 10, 1 p.m., Making the Most of Medical Appointments — The Lupus Foundation of America helps you prepare for your next health care appointment.
March 14, 3 p.m., Good Shepherd Pharmacy for the Uninsured — Sign-up to learn about Good Shepherd Pharmacy — a non-profit, membership-based pharmacy striving to make medication accessible and affordable to all.
March 16, 1 p.m., Medicaid 101 & Other Benefits — Triage Cancer covers basics of Medicaid and income-based programs, including SNAP, SSI, etc.
March 18, noon, Save with NeedyMeds' Drug Discount Card — 20-minute session on how the card saves on prescriptions, OTCs, supplies and equipment even if you're insured.
March 30, 3:30 p.m.— MyLinks: Free App to Manage Health Records — Learn to gather, manage and share your health records from one secure location.