The Cape Ann Regional Grant Team invites all Cape Ann small businesses to join it for a workshop.
"Essential Negotiation and Conflict Resolution Skills" with Richard Weissman will be held on Oct. 14 from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
The workshop will take place at Castle Manor Inn, 141 Essex Ave., Gloucester, and include a complimentary breakfast. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.
To register, please email Cape Ann Regional Grant manager Anne Williams at anne@capeannchamber.com, call 978-283-1601 or visit capeannchamber.com/regional-pilot-grant.