Negotiations have been ongoing since April between the School Committee and the Gloucester Association of Educational Paraprofessionals and while they have come to tentative agreements on items regarding professional development, the major sticking point has been pay.
It's an impasse that was not solved during a negotiation session on Thursday despite an offer of wage increases of 21% to 35% over three years. The School Committee has asked for mediation.
Leading up to Thursday's bargaining session, dozens of Gloucester educational paraprofessionals whose contract expired June 30, along with Gloucester teachers and a field representative/organizer with the Massachusetts Teachers Association, stood outside of City Hall last Tuesday in one of several standouts they have staged this summer over the impasse with the School Committee over pay.
“Hey, hey, ho, ho, poverty pay has got to go!” they chanted Tuesday, holding “Living Wage Now” signs.
“We want a living wage,” said Gloucester Association of Educational Paraprofessionals President Maryann Aiello. “How do you survive off $22,000 a year working 10 months out of the school year with our students? Wake up.”
After Thursday's negotiations did not bear fruit, a post by Aiello on Facebook urged members to wear black on Friday, and to “gather at the end of your contract time and walk out together in solidarity!”
“This afternoon the School Committee refused to respond to our latest counteroffer and forced us to end our meeting with almost 45 minutes left in our scheduled time,” read the post. “Instead, they declared an impasse and announced their intent to force us into mediation,” the post read. “WE DO NOT NEED A THIRD PARTY BETWEEN US AND OUR EMPLOYER AT THE BARGAINING TABLE!”
The School Committee said it had “offered a historic wage increase” to the paraprofessionals, far exceeding any increase that has ever been negotiated by the union and past school boards. The School Committee said its final proposal would increase wages for paraprofessionals between 21% and 35% over three years and increase annual wages of existing employees by $5,500 to $8,200 for every member over the life the contract.
“Simply put, the School Committee’s proposal achieves the goal of a living hourly wage,” the School Committee’s statement said. “This historic wage proposal was rejected by GAEP, and countered with another fiscally unrealistic proposal. After nearly six months of negotiations and due to the significant difference between the group’s current financial proposals, the School Committee indicated its belief that the parties are at an impasse and that mediation is necessary. When two parties remain far apart after productive long-term negotiations, mediation can help resolve the last outstanding issues and come to an agreement.”
Part of the reason paraprofessionals were chanting outside City Hall and then packed Kyrouz Auditorium on Tuesday was a resolution on the agenda put forward by Councilor at-Large Jeff Worthley backing the living wage increase for the paraprofessionals.
There was some contention at the meeting as council rules allow people to speak during Oral Communications on items not on the agenda. Worthley’s resolution was on the agenda as it was referred for a full council vote on Sept. 26.
Council President Val Gilman had introduced the rules of procedure but some paraprofessionals managed to state their case by talking on another topic, such as the topic of Hunger Action Month and The Open Door food pantry.
“I’d like to thank The Open Door,” said Beth Ilges of Bass Avenue. “Since we are here honoring them, I’d like to thank The Open Door for what they do. We have many paras, GAEP members that have to frequent The Open Door. I’d also like to thank the fuel assistance program because we have many members that also have to use fuel assistance because they are not making enough money to live off of. We would also have a lot more people here but a lot of them have second jobs just to get by."