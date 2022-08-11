Thanks to a kind neighbor, the kids of Willowood Gardens are shooting basketballs through a new hoop.
Robert Moore, who lives nearby on Maplewood Road, said he was inspired to buy the hoop after hearing some reports of delinquent behavior in the neighborhood.
“Three of us had scratches on cars,” he explained. “We found out they were shooting pellet guns.”
Instead of acting punitively, Moore spoke with the neighborhood children and asked them about what type of positive interests they have. The kids said they liked to play basketball, so he went out to Dick’s Sporting Goods and got them a basketball hoop.
“They’re great kids,” Moore explained, “but like all kids, they need guidance.”
Moore couldn’t assemble the hoop on his own due to a bad shoulder. He reached out to Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro, head of the Gloucester Police Department’s Community Impact Unit, for help. Nicastro in turn emailed his fellow officers asking for a volunteer, and Officer Michal Cimoszko stepped up.
Cimoszko was previously a part of Kops ‘N’ Kids, a Gloucester Police Department community outreach program aimed at building positive relationships between Gloucester children and police officers. Unfortunately, the group program was severely curtailed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Stuff like that gives us an opportunity to work alongside community,” Cimoszko explained, “and any opportunity like that, I try to jump on it. Giving back to community is important.”
Cimoszko got the hoop up and ready for action on Tuesday.
“My wife and kids helped me out. It was definitely not a one-man job,” he laughed. “I thought it wouldn’t be too bad, but it ended up taking three hours.”
Moore said the neighborhood kids spent all of Tuesday playing with the hoop.
“I went outside today and I saw a little girl playing basketball,” he added. “It made me smile. There was a post on Facebook about the hoop. I can’t believe how any people responded. It was such a blessing to read all the comments.”
On Wednesday afternoon, Levi Gagnon, 6, was playing basketball with his half-cousin, Raylee Maddinson.
“It’s very good,” Gagnon said of the hoop. “All the kids can do dunks on it. We can do one-hand shots, two-hands or no-hands and dunk it right in.”
