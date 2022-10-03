ESSEX — Some Apple Street residents are concerned about the town’s planned flood mitigation construction project.
Earlier this year, the state granted the town around $222,000 to install a larger drainage culvert and raise approximately 800 feet of roadway on Apple Street near the Southern Avenue end. Town Meeting in May approved using $80,000 in town funds to match the grant.
Apple Street and the Main Street/Route 133 Causeway are the only roads that connect the east and west parts of town. When the Causeway floods, emergency responders rely on Apple Street to get around town. However, in March 2018, both roads were flooded.
“The flooding on Apple Street comes from storm surges associated with the ocean, during coastal storm events,” said Town Administrator Brendhan Zubricki via email. “The flooding is not from an undersized culvert. ... The culvert is proposed for replacement in order to restore the ecology in the brook as it transitions from wetland on one side of the road to upland stream on the other side.”
The project is in its design phase, which Zubricki said is expected to continue through the next two years.
“When the town does seek construction funding, that will most likely be federal funding through FEMA that may cover as much as 90 percent of the construction costs,” he explained. “The other 10 percent could possibly come from the state.”
In response to the project, a handful of Apple Street residents wrote to selectmen to voice their opposition to the project.
“With every tree that lines this street that is cut down, we are seeing higher and, by definition, more dangerous speeds from the habitual droves of traffic now using this once quiet country road,” reads one by Terri McLaughlin. “Let the water trickle down the road and off into the low wetlands as it always has. It’s not, in my opinion, a serious issue, and certainly not one requiring us to sacrifice more peace and quiet and safety than we already have lately here on Apple Street.”
Another letter by Priscilla Malboeuf asks the town to find alternatives to handle flood mitigation.
“I am concerned that thousands and thousands of dollars have been expended pursuing an idea that will destroy this state-designated scenic byway that is a beautiful and iconic Essex hallmark,” it reads, “and nothing has been expended to explore alternatives that would preserve this asset.”
A virtual public forum on the Apple Street project will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. More information on how to join the forum and about the project as a whole, may be found at www.essexma.org/apple.
