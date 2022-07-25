It’s smoother motoring on Beach Road and Brightside Avenue after a group of residents and the Bass Rocks Golf Club pooled their money to pave the crater-like potholes on the East Gloucester streets, Ward 1 Councilor Scott Memhard said.
While Beach and Brightside are both heavily used to navigate around East Gloucester, they are private roads and are not maintained by the city. To make them more drivable in the short term, several residents organized an effort and 31 of 100 abutters on both streets and the golf club contributed $6,000 to patch the potholes, said Memhard, who contributed from his campaign account.
“Just being a good neighbor,” said the golf club’s general manager, Peter Hood.
And Beach Road and Brightside Avenue are crumbling. Residents on the roads see this as an issue of safety and liability.
To make major repairs on private ways, neighbors can band together to hire a contractor or they can petition the city to do a betterment project, which involves the city doing the work and neighbors being assessed a betterment charge on their property tax bills over five or 10 years, depending on the size of the project.
Last month, residents of Beach Road and Brightside Avenue met at Bass Rocks Golf Club. The meeting was attended by about 60 residents, Public Works Director Mike Hale, city Chief Financial Officer John Dunn, Memhard, and Council President Val Gilman, who represents Ward 4. Memhard posted about the effort on Facebook.
They were there to address the deteriorating conditions of both streets. The long-term goal is to gather enough signatures to petition the city to do a betterment paving project, targeting 2024 for the city to do the work, after much needed utility and infrastructure work is done in 2023.
That process may take some time as it requires a petition to the city of not less than 75% of abutting owners, knowing that the cost of betterment would eventually be added to their tax bills.
Memhard thanked Brian Cahoon who filled potholes on Brightside Avenue with crushed stone during the winter, and Sal Baldassano of Decatur Street for lining up EJ Paving Company of Methuen.
Memhard said there may also be a separate process to have these private ways accepted by the city as public streets, so the city would maintain them in the future.
This issue is not isolated to Brightside Avenue and Beach Road, however.
About 40% of the city’s streets are private ways with public access, and maintenance of them is governed by state law, according to the city’s website which outlines this process at https://gloucester-ma.gov/1009/Private-Way-MaintenanceRoad-Repair.
Private ways have been a topic at recent City Council meetings.
Mayor Greg Verga, who heard from residents about the state of city streets while campaigning last year, has formed a Private Roads Working Group to see what the city can do statutorily to make repairs to private roads other than to patch potholes.
“These efforts to address the potholes and terrible conditions of our many private roads with public access are complicated neighborhood public/private undertakings, expensive and unfortunately often unexpected,” Memhard said in an email.
The working group is led by City Solicitor Suzanne Egan, with Gilman, Council Vice President Sean Nolan, who represents Ward 5, and several residents who have gone through the city’s betterment paving process.
City ordinance limits repairs the city can make to private roads to “filling potholes in the subsurface … and repairs to the surface materials” but not significant excavation, regrading, drainage or resurfacing.
“I’m grateful the mayor has pulled together the working group,” Gilman said.
Verga said Egan has taken the lead with this group.
“They continue to gather info from other communities and review state law,” he said. “I expect to have some recommendations from them this fall.”
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.