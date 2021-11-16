Neighbors sue Essex board over cell tower variances

ESSEX — Eleven abutters to the proposed cell tower site off Eastern Avenue filed suit in Essex Superior Court against the Zoning Board of Appeal’s recent decision to grant variances for the controversial project.
The project is being spearheaded by TowerNorth Development LLC, a division of Centerline Communications LLC, in West Bridgewater. On Oct. 5, ZBA Chairwoman Margaret Nelson and members Keith Carter and Michael Davis unanimously exempted the project from four zoning bylaws.
The first would prohibit towers from being located two miles from each other. TowerNorth’s tower is planned to be erected 1.7 miles away from another cell tower at 16 Tree Hill Lane.
The second states that towers must be spaced out at least 125% of the tower height from the nearest property line. As TowerNorth’s tower is planned to be 150 feet, it would require a 187.5-foot setback. However, the nearest property line from the project is only 121 feet.
The third requires towers to be 500 feet from residential structures. The nearest home is 379 feet from the proposed tower.
The fourth requires, in part, that any accessory buildings must be connected by a common wall.
According to the decision, the ZBA consulted with Isotrope LLC, a tower communication provider in Medfield, regarding cellular coverage in Essex.
“There is a significant gap in service due to a lack of capacity...distances between the existing sites, the intervening topography and volume of user traffic in the area...,” states the board’s decision. “Further, the alternatives site analysis (for TowerNorth’s tower) provides that there is no reasonable viable alternative site for the target area.”
Ultimately, the ZBA concluded there would be no other way to improve cellular coverage in town unless these variances were granted.
The plaintiffs, represented by Daniel C. Hill and Dennis Murphy, of Hill Law in Boston, filed suit Nov. 5 against TowerNorth, site owner John Coughlin, and the three members of the zoning board.
“The decision should be annulled because it improperly granted variances from the Essex Zoning Bylaw by allowing a cell tower in an unauthorized location with insufficient setbacks that would have an adverse effect on plaintiffs’ abutting properties, despite applicant’s failure to prove a significant gap in coverage or conduct a systemic study of alternative sites.”
Under the Massachusetts Zoning Act, variances may be granted as long as the exemptions don’t cause “substantial detriment to the public good” or “(nullify) or substantially (derogate) from the intent and purpose of (the) bylaw.” The abutters argue the ZBA did not provide enough evidence that TowerNorth’s variances won’t do either of these.
In addition, they argue the variances shouldn’t have been granted to TowerNorth as the company only leases “less than one percent” of the 25-acre site.
“TowerNorth, as the sole applicant for the variances, is not a wireless services provider and is not entitled to any zoning relief under the TCA (Telecommunications Act),” the complaint contends. “Even if the TCA were applicable, the ZBA’s decision was arbitrary, capricious, unreasonable and an abuse of discretion because there are alternative sites that would not compel variances under federal law that do not comply with state law.”
The plaintiffs are seeking the court to “determine that defendant ZBA erred in issuing the variances for the site” and annul the decision.
Coughlin and Davis declined to comment on the suit as neither had been served on Friday.
Representatives at Centerline Communications could not be reached for comment.
