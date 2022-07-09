A new addition to the staff of a Gloucester chiropractic office makes it more of family affair.
Dr. Deborah Ramsey said her nephew Dr. Aaron Douyard has joined her practice, Alignment Chiropractic at 9G Osman Babson Road.
Douyard specializes in golf injuries, holding a Titleist Performance Institute certification, and lower back and extremity adjustments. He uses a Flexion Distraction table to aid in his treatments.
Douyard has led many different lives before fulfilling his long-time dream to become a chiropractor. He worked as a building contractor, and also a golf pro in Georgia, hence, his desire to seek Titleist certification.
He explained that Titleist is a leading educational organization that is dedicated to the study of how the human body functions in relation to the golf swing.
“The goal is to be able to analyze, assess, and address the limits of the golf swing. It will allow your golf swing to be more efficient and reduce the chance of injuries,” he said.
Douyard, who grew up in multiple places throughout Massachusetts, spent many summers with his family in Rockport. He has resided in Rockport for the last ten years.
He also has lived in South Korea, Germany, Arizona and Georgia as his father was in the military so the family moved frequently.
At the age of 7, Douyard, asked his aunt, Ramsey, if he could have an anatomy coloring book for Christmas.
“He always had a fascination for the human body. When he was 2-years-old, he would sit on my lap and study X-rays with me,” said Ramsey.
One day, he called his aunt and recited all of the bones in the body.
“I don’t really know many 8 year-olds who can do this,” said Ramsey. “He always helped everyone in need and has a big heart.”
Among his hobbies, Douyard is an avid freshwater bass fisherman.
His other certifications include Webster Pregnancy certification, Rocktape certified, Sacro-Occipital Technique, Activator, and upper and lower extremity adjusting and mobilization.
He received a bachelor of science degree from Life University in Georgia, and a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from New York Chiropractic College.
