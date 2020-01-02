SALEM — Fixing his eyes on the stately hand-painted portrait of Pope John Paul II, the Rev. Robert Bedzinski reminisced on the last time he saw the much-beloved Polish pope.
“I remember him like this,” he said, describing John Paul II leaning on his papal cross and draped in white and gold garments.
Bedzinski says he envisioned this image to be a prominent fixture in the recent altar renovation at St. John Paul II Shrine of Divine Mercy in Salem.
“I’m so dedicated to Pope John Paul II,” added Bedzinski, the shrine’s rector. “I wanted painters in Poland to create it.”
The renovation, which began a year and a half ago, removed the small statue of St. John the Baptist from the altar in the upper church and replaced it with a large hand-painted image of the Divine Mercy, two golden angels and two original portraits of John Paul II and Saint Maria Faustina — each handcrafted in Poland and shipped to the U.S.
The shrine on St. Peter Street in Salem was the former home of the Polish parish St. John the Baptist Church, which closed in the summer of 2017. The Archdiocese of Boston then decided to convert the site into a shrine.
Since its conversion, Bedzinski says the change to the altar felt right. “The image of Divine Mercy is now at the center,” he said, gesturing toward the painting inscribed with the words, “Jesus, I Trust in You.”
The image is encompassed in red and gold detail work, as well as golden flames extending in a cross behind it and an arrangement of gold flowers, leaves and vines. As the rector noted, the red and white light showering off the painting extends to the images of John Paul II on the left and St. Faustina on the right, who holds a set of rosary beads.
Seven relics — or physical remains of a saint or venerated person — rest on top of the altar. Bedzinski says the shrine houses the relic of the blood of John Paul II, the first Polish pope who served from 1978 to 2005, as well as the relic of the bone of St. Faustina.
Bishop Mark O’Connell will bless and dedicate the altar on Sunday, Jan. 5, at noon. Bedzinski says all are welcome to attend the Mass, followed by a reception at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church next door.
“He’s kind of like the father of the shrine,” the rector said of the bishop. “He saw people who fought for the church.”
A native of Poland, Bedzinski, 43, previously served in Kazakhstan and in Canada before moving to the U.S. and assuming positions in Michigan and Chicago.
Since his appointment as rector two years ago, Bedzinski says his congregation of 100 parishioners hosted a number of fundraising events to collect the $60,000 needed to renovate the altar.
“They’re so dedicated,” he said. “They work together well; it’s a good community who is open to growth.”
Pointing to the peeling paint on the wall, the reverend noted that further renovations still need to be done. As part of a larger effort, he says the church raised $110,000 of their $175,000 goal to install an elevator in the building to make the upper church accessible.
With Mass held in English and Polish, Bedzinski says he continues to see new faces. “People come from all over,” he said, especially noting the tourists. “Many are curious what a shrine is.” And as he tells them, it is a church that is devoted to something, just as this one is devoted to Divine Mercy.
As for the future, he hopes the shrine becomes a site for pilgrims drawn to Divine Mercy as well as being in the presence of a first-class relic of John Paul II, a rare finding.
Longtime parishioner Linda Korpusik of Beverly says Bedzinski orchestrated the renovation process. “It’s amazing what he’s accomplished,” she spoke of the rector, who originally arrived in Salem in the midst of Halloween.
“It’s this magnificent structure,” she said of the new altar. “It really is a gift to be here; it’s an oasis of peace.”
Korpusik, who wears either a hat or veil while in church, recalled how her grandparents attended Mass at the shrine when it was still St. John’s. She followed their lead and has worshiped at the location for the last 30 years.
“It feels like home,” she said. “That’s why I’m here.”
