One of the latest additions to America’s oldest seaport, the Chabad Jewish Center of Cape Ann held its first services on the Jewish New Year of Rosh Hashanah last week at its new permanent home downtown at 37 Main St. in Gloucester. It plans to hold Yom Kippur services starting with Yom Kippur Eve on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
“Our mission here is to reach out to every Jew, to be an open home for everyone to experience Judaism each in their own level, wherever they are holding and there is no bar of entry,” said Rabbi Avremi Raichik.
The center has no membership, Raichik said, as it reaches out to those on Cape Ann to help them foster their connection to their Jewish heritage. Raichik sees the center not as a synagogue but a Jewish community center. The space has a large room for events and services, a Judaica store, an art gallery, library and conference room. Homemade challah bread will be available on Thursdays and Fridays.
The rabbi and his wife, Rivky, came to Gloucester to set up the center through the efforts of Rabbi Yossi Lipsker, regional director of Chabad of the North Shore in Swampscott and its affiliates in Everett/Chelsea and Peabody.
“Chabad of the North Shore was thrilled to appoint Rabbi Avremi and Rivky Raichik just under one year ago,” said Lipsker in a message. “Together with their three children they have turned out to be a perfect fit. The new center moved into its own space on Main Street over the summer and have already cooked up a host of unique family-oriented High Holiday programming open to the entire community.”
Growing community
The Chabad center joins Temple Ahavat Achim on Middle Street as part of Cape Ann’s thriving Jewish community, which Raichik says goes back more than 100 years.
“There’s a temple, there is a Chabad here. This is a continued growth of Judaism here in Cape Ann,” he said.
Rabbi David Kudan of Temple Ahavat Achim said Raichik is “very dedicated to Judaism and to living a meaningful Jewish life and encouraging others to do so.”
Raichik said in July the center began renting the Main Street space, formerly home to Mike’s Pastry Shop, Rose and Dove Specialty Gift Shop and, most recently, Trilogic Systems.
The first services were on Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur services will start Yom Kippur Eve on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m. To RSVP, visit Chabadcapeann.com/highholidays.
The Chabad Lubavitch movement, a branch of Hasidic Judaism, was originally centered in a town in modern-day Russia called Lubavitch, Raichik said.
He said one way to think about the movement is the concept of “applied mysticism,” taking those concepts and seeing how they are intertwined in one’s everyday life. In America, the movement has become an outreach group to those disenfranchised from the religion.
“Everyone on their own level,” Raichik said, “which means like it’s not necessarily a one-size fits all. There’s no yardstick.”
A welcoming community
Raichik, 28, grew up in Los Angeles. He and his wife, who grew up in Brooklyn, have three children, ages 5, 3 and 1. They moved to Gloucester about 11 months ago to establish the center.
Raichik and his wife, who teaches at the Aleph Academy preschool at Chabad of the North Shore, both come from Chabad families. His father is not a pulpit rabbi, so to speak, but serves as a chaplain with the California Department of Corrections.
The younger Raichik is a third-generation Chabad rabbi. His grandfather, Rabbi Menachem Shmuel David Raichik grew up in Poland and was the sole survivor of his family from the Holocaust. Following his arrival in America after World War II, he became the first Chabad rabbi west of the Mississippi, arriving in Los Angeles in 1949 when there was not a lot of spiritual Jewish people living there. Raichik said his grandfather was especially proud of the family’s Eastern European heritage.
Before the war, in the fall of 1939, his grandfather fled to Warsaw, at a time when the Germans were bombing the city. He went to Lithuania and was able to escape Europe by obtaining a transit visa to Japan from Chiune Sugihara, a Japanese diplomat who saved thousands of Jews fleeing the Germans, according to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum. After Pearl Harbor, his grandfather lived in Shanghai, China, until 1946, before he arrived in the United States.
Before he was married, Raichik went to rabbinical seminary and was ordained as a rabbi in Brooklyn. He and other students would travel to communities where there was no permanent rabbi to hold services, including in Western Ukraine, Lithuania, and Mumbai, India. Raichik said he feels right at home in Gloucester which is home to many different people of various backgrounds, ethnicities and religions.
“It’s been wonderful since we moved here,” said Raichik, who said the community has been very receptive. “They like what we are doing here, and what we represent.”
