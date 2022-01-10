The first full meeting of the new lineup of the Gloucester City Council for the next couple of years takes place Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. on Zoom.
And while council has been meeting remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including this meeting, one item up for discussion is whether the council might resume in-person meetings, according to the agenda.
Also on tap are welcoming remarks to new councilors from Council President Valerie Gilman, who represents Ward 4, and new Mayor Greg Verga, a former city councilor who was elected mayor in November.
The council lineup for 2022-2023 is Jason Grow, Tony Gross, Jeff Worthley and James O’Hara Jr., all serving at large, Ward 1’s Scott Memhard, Ward 2’s Tracy O’Neil, Ward 3’s Frank Margiotta, and Ward 5’s Sean Nolan, the council’s vice president.
The consent agenda includes a confirmation of reappointments and the mayor’s report.
The mayor’s sole appointment this evening is Jill Cahill, the city’s community development director since 2017, as the city’s chief administration officer.
Verga is also calling for the reappointment of John Dunn as chief financial officer, Nancy Papows as assessor and T.J. Ciarametaro as harbormaster. The mayor is asking the council to refer the appointment and reappointment requests to the Ordinances and Administration Committee for its review and approval.
To smooth the transition between administrations, the mayor has temporarily appointed Cahill to be chief administration officer until Feb. 14, and Planning Director Gregg Cademartori as interim community development director for 30 days or until the post has been filled, according to the mayor’s report.
The mayor is also asking the council to refer fiscal year 2021 FEMA Assistance to Firefighter Grant requests to the Budget and Finance Committee for review and approval. The $462,400 total request would fund the replacement of old fire hoses, train firefighters in the latest standards when they respond to active shooter/hostile events, and the installation of fire alarm and sprinkler systems in each of the city’s outskirt stations, according to a memo from Fire Chief Eric Smith.
The council will also take up resolutions on civility and a code of conduct.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.