Two musical powerhouses come together at the unique "Strings of Souls" concert that includes a world premiere this Thursday during the 41st Rockport Chamber Music Festival.
In terms of the overall music program, the artists wanted to share a range of music, from as early as the 13th century from Mongolia to a modern work by Romanian-born György Ligeti (1923-2006).
The concert features pipa player Wu Man and violist Hsin-Yun Huang who, among other selections, will perform the premiere of "Mother's Songs," by the celebrated Chinese composer Lei Liang on Thursday, June 30, at 7:30 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center.
The artists described the program as a "folk-inspired sonic journey."
"We hope to create a listening experience that will be rich, surprising, inspiring and full of beauty. By connecting the unlikely combination of two beautiful string instruments, it is about imagining the unimaginable," according to the program notes.
Barry Shiffman, artistic director of the Rockport Chamber Music Festival, said this concert program captivated his attention.
"Such inspired artists and such a brilliant concept," he said. "I met Lei Liang through our long-time supporter and lover of new music, Rob Amory, and I have enjoyed immersing myself in his music. To have a new work of Lei written for the brilliant Wu Man and Hsin-Yun is quite exciting."
Liang, a prize-winning composer, created this work for the combination of the ancient pipa — a lute-like instrument — and the viola.
"Mother's Songs" was co-commissioned by Philadelphia Chamber Music Society, Capital Region Classical, Foundation of Chinese Performing Arts, and the Rockport Chamber Music Festival with leadership support from Amory.
The program notes shared the musicians' sentiments about what inspired this project.
"As musicians of Chinese origins, the three of us have come from contrasting musical roots. Yet what brought us together to create is the same desire of wanting to connect, rediscover and learn. Folk elements will always be the most powerful material because it is a reflection of the people, of artistic meanings that evolved organically across time and space in all cultures," according to the notes.
Huang applauded Man's talents on the pipa, a traditional Chinese plucking instrument.
"Through her hands, we are transported to an expansive landscape which breaks boundaries," she said.
Man and Huang were honored when Liang, a Silkroad Ensemble composer, agreed to write this duo for them.
"The three of us shared the similar journey of leaving home at a young age to study abroad and finding ourselves in such an interesting space of bringing everything we love together. We all occupy different circles yet there is a cohesive sense of overlap," noted Huang. "The Mongolian song expresses the indescribable poignant emotion via a mother’s voice."
Man received an honorary Doctorate of Music from the New England Conservatory of Music. She has appeared on more than 40 recordings, including the Silkroad Ensemble’s Grammy Award-winning "Sing Me Home," featuring her composition “Green (Vincent’s Tune).” She is also a featured artist in the 2015 documentary "The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble."
Also an educator, Man is a visiting professor at her alma mater, the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing, and a distinguished professor at the Zhejiang and the Xi’an conservatories.
Huang forged a global and award-winning career. The native native received degrees from the Yehudi Menuhin School, the Curtis Institute of Music, and The Juilliard School. She now serves on the faculties of Juilliard and Curtis, and lives in New York City.
The string quartet for this concert features violinists Daniel Dastoor and Kyung Ah Oh, cellist Allison Eldredge and SHiffman on viola.
Details and tickets may be found by rockportmusic.org.