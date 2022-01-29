The New England Fishery Management Council will hold its February meeting over the course of three days next week with opportunities for the public to listen live and provide input.
The council will also devote the meeting's third day meeting to groundfish issues, allowing for extensive discussion of the final report from the Atlantic Cod Stock Structure Workshops, and important issues related to the 2023 Atlantic Cod Research Track Assessment, according to a press release. The council will also make recommendations on recreational measures for Gulf of Maine cod and Gulf of Maine haddock for the 2022 fishing year.
As part of the meeting, the council will discuss a request for secretarial emergency action related to the surf clam fishery in the Great South Channel Habitat Management Area under the Habitat Committee report, scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 2:15 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting from Feb. 1 to 3 will be conducted via webinar, with the Feb. 1 meeting starting at 10 a.m. and the Feb. 2 and 3 meetings beginning at 9 a.m.
There will be two ways to comment during the webinar. One is by commenting on motions at the discretion of the council chair. You can do this by raising your hand on the webinar and unmuting yourself when called upon. The other is by speaking during the open period for public comment on Feb. 2 at noon. Email Janice Plante, jplante@nefmc.org, to get on the list. If you want to speak during opportunities for public comment, you need to register for the webinar and join it. People who call in without joining will be in listen-only mode.
You can find meeting materials, the agenda, the council’s remote participation guide and a link to register by visiting nefmc.org/calendar/february-2022-council-meeting. Anyone with questions prior to or during the meeting should contact Plante at 607-592-4817, jplante@nefmc.org.