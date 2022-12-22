As 2022 comes to a close, Steven Law, of Rockport, reflects with gratitude on the success of a foundation created in the wake of the death of his husband, Dr. William D. “Donald” Stroud, who died in March 2021.
As he worked through his grief, Law, a retired congregational minister and Rockport gallery owner, had the spark of an idea.
Just days after the passing of his partner of 45 years, Law awoke with an idea to form a foundation to promote compassionate care in the health care system.
“There was no forethought or planning. We had never discussed such a thing. Perhaps it stemmed from an emergency room experience that Donald described as ‘dehumanizing,’” said Law.
But in its first year, the Law/Stroud Foundation has awarded grants of $31,000 to Tufts Medical School for an education pilot program, and $14,000 to Persistent Productions, based in Rockport, for a film series documenting positive age beliefs.
This journey for Law to create a foundation began when he shared the news about Stroud’s death with certain friends and acquaintances — people of varied backgrounds — including a physician, a Jungian psychoanalyst, childhood educator/philanthropist, a Senior Care professional, and a tax lawyer, among others. Many agreed to be on the first board of directors.
After many months of research and interviews with experts, he took the steps to create a state-approved nonprofit public charity, after which he began an outreach to donors and potential recipients.
The foundation’s mission is to promote compassionate care in medicine and improve well-being for those aging at home.
“To accomplish this, we support new initiatives encouraging positive age beliefs, best health habits, increased empathy in medicine, and improved public health communication and home care,” said Law. “We imagine age defined by capacity, not limitation.”
The proposal from Tufts Medical School will engage 25% of fourth-year medical students in the Balint Group experience, with the potential to expand the program to more students. The Balint Group, created in London in the 1950s, has been included in residency programs but not in medical school. It uses evidence-based techniques to give physicians the opportunity to reflect on challenging patient experiences with trained facilitators in a group setting with the idea to continually improve patient care.
“The hope is to reverse an unfortunate trend of decreased empathy resulting from medical education. The Law/Stroud Foundation and the medical school share the goal of ensuring that future physicians deliver care to patients with skill and high levels of empathy,” said Dr. Wayne Altman, of Tufts Medical School, in a press release. “This experience will help plant the seeds for students to deliver compassionate, relationship-centered care throughout their careers. We understand through Steven Law that his late husband, Tufts alumnus, Dr. Donald Stroud, was an exemplary physician who valued compassion in the practice of medicine. We look forward to continuing his legacy with each student that benefits from this new Balint Group program at Tufts.”
The other grant for Persistent Productions will benefit its “In Life” series of short video portraits of older people that demonstrate how they live vibrant lives while navigating the challenges of living longer.
Law noted that such a series could impact the detrimental effects of age bias over time.
“Persistent Productions is thrilled to have the support of the Law/Stroud Foundation for our video series. In rendering these nuanced portraits of individuals as they age, we hope that these artworks can be part of our cultural conversation around thriving as we age,” said Meghan Shea of the production company.
Persistent Productions is an award-winning, film production company that has worked in more than 35 countries. Their most recent feature, “How I Live,” looks at equity in global childhood cancer. The film was a collaboration with The Dana Faber/Boston Children’s Hospital Global Health Initiative and was supported by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The film was launched at the United Nations General Assembly and went on to win Best Director at The Chambal International Film Festival and Best Feature at the United Kingdom’s Fisheye Film Festival.
Law said funding these two projects is a strong beginning.
“I can hardly wait to see what happens next,” he said. “Donors can be assured that their money will be used to fulfill our mission. We keep administrative costs to an absolute minimum. There are no executive salaries. Over 95% of money raised will be given to proposals that best impact our mission. We encourage innovation.”
Law will be on Dan Rea’s NightSide on WBZ News Radio 1030 on Dec. 22, airing between 11:30 p.m. and midnight.
For more information, visit: lawstroudfoundation.org.