Steven Law of Rockport, right, announced the first grants awarded from a fledgling foundation created in the wake of the death of his husband, Dr. William D. “Donald” Stroud, pictured on the left. In its first year, the Law/Stroud Foundation has awarded $31,000 to Tufts Medical School for an education pilot program, and $14,000 to Persistent Productions, based in Rockport, for a film series documenting positive age beliefs.