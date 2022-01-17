Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Overcast and blustery with rain ending for the afternoon. The rain may be heavy at times. High 46F. SSE winds at 35 to 50 mph, decreasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 60 mph..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy and windy. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.