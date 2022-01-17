The outlines of the new East Gloucester/Veterans Memorial elementary school building are taking shape.
In addition, despite bids for trade and non-trade contractors coming in $500,000 over budget, Superintendent Ben Lummis said project officials have made changes to finishes and other aspects of the project that closes this budget gap without impacting the educational mission or quality of the new school.
Lummis showed the School Committee on Thursday a photo taken by a drone to show what’s going on at the construction site at 11 Webster St.
Crews are pouring concrete foundations and footings, he said. This work gives the impression of how the building fits on the site of the former Veterans Memorial School and Mattos Field. The old school was torn down last year to make way for the new one. The district is leasing the former St. Ann School on Prospect and Pleasant streets from the Catholic Archdiocese of Boston as swing space while the project is ongoing.
“The pouring of the footings and foundation will continue this month,” said Lummis.
Steel will start to go up late February. “That’s when things start to take form there.” Lummis said.
“The slabs will be poured in April or May,” said Kathleen Clancy, chairperson of the School Committee and a member of the School Building Committee. Framing of the building will take place in late April.
“So we will start seeing what does look like buildings soon enough,” Clancy said.
Lummis said project officials are working out the final acceptances of bids with firms and companies for such things as services, machinery and windows. These are described as trade and non-trade contractors.
Clancy said the bids came $500,000 over budget “between trades coming in over and non-trades coming in under.” She said project officials undertook a “value engineering process” to identify changes that do not impact the new school’s educational plan.
“So, given what we all know in the economy and certain materials and all that, there’s costs that are a result of the times we are in,” Clancy said. “But they are being managed and we are staying within budget.”
Lummis said choices were made for different flooring surfaces, plantings, exterior materials and design elements.
“It’s mostly materials pieces,” he said. “Reducing soffits and that sort of thing, architectural design elements as opposed to learning elements.”
No contingency funds built into the project budget to handle unforeseen circumstances have been touched, they said.
Lummis said project leaders are discussing whether to hold a beam signing ceremony in April. The school is expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.
