The group organizing the city’s 2023 anniversary commemoration, Gloucester 400+, is welcoming a new executive director, Elsje Zwart.
Zwart, who has extensive experience managing nonprofits, takes over the reins of the organization from Laura Alberghini Ventimiglia, who is leaving for health reasons. Ventimiglia helped get the 400+ effort off the ground over the past two years.
“400+ is in good hands,” said Ventimiglia who, as executive director emerita, looks forward to continuing to help with the commemoration and “can’t wait to join in the events planned for 2023.”
Zwart, who brings a background with non-profits and educational institutions to her new job, is returning to Gloucester after several years working in Canada. A Cape Ann resident for 25 years before moving north to Ontario for a vice president’s position with Redeemer University, she previously worked with Project Adventure in Beverly and at Gordon College in Wenham.
As she’s learned about the Gloucester400+ project, Zwart said, she’s found it is “a real community effort by the people and for the people, that’s what I want to be a part of. Gloucester is absolutely a unique city, unparalleled in its history, its diversity, its arts, its culture …”
She sees next year’s commemoration as “a moment in time” when the city can both look back and “acknowledge its powerful past” — while talking truthfully about the complexity of that past — “and be in a good place to build into the future.”
The theme of Gloucester400+, “Our People, Our Stories,” is designed to commemorate Gloucester’s history through the lives of all those who lived here — the Pawtucket peoples, English colonists, free and enslaved Africans, immigrants from across the globe, families with roots going back generations, newcomers captivated by the city — all of whom have shaped and been shaped by the place that is now called Gloucester.
The Gloucester400+ organizing committee is working on initiatives from large-scale events like a fall Heritage celebration, to ambitious projects such as collecting 400 local biographies including stories of those unheard voices, to smaller events — all with a goal of being accessible to everyone.
The next Gloucester400+ event planned is in August with the installation on Stacy Boulevard of a replica cannon from the USS Constitution. Given to the City of Gloucester in 1931, the cannon has been lovingly restored by Dave Dow. Stay tuned for details of this significant historic event.