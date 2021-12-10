Gloucester’s Fire Department has a new way to throw you a lifeline.
Chief Eric Smith announced the department has bought four new ResQmax line throwers, one for each of the city’s four fire stations. The bazooka-like line throwers use compressed air, not pyrotechnics, to launch an auto-inflating sling and retrieval line 300 feet from the shore, and can be used for rescues on both water and ice.
The device is designed to assist during rescues near the shore, as well as in rivers, quarries and ponds, according to Smith. The line throwers can be quickly deployed and help in situations where it might be difficult for boats to maneuver to get to victims who may be caught in waves or on rocky shorelines. The device also allows first responders to get a line to someone without putting themselves at risk. It can reach a victim in an inaccessible location in the water to keep them from drifting away.
Firefighters recently completed training with the new line throwers.
“We are happy to have a tool that may make a difference in saving a life during water rescues,” Smith said in a prepared statement. “Often, firefighters and police are the first to arrive on scene in these situations. This device will allow us to quickly take action and help a victim who otherwise only would be able to be reached by the U.S. Coast Guard, Gloucester Harbormaster or police patrol boats.”
In an email, Smith said the department had money available from a grant to buy the line throwers. The cost for the line throwers was approximately $16,000. Each kit cost about $4,000, with each containing two complete life ring and line sets, practice projectiles, replacement parts, a fill system, launcher and hard case.
The fire chief said the devices could have come in handy during some incidents at Rafe’s Chasm, a deep shoreline rocky chasm in Rafe’s Chasm Park on Hesperus Avenue in Magnolia.
“We had several incidents last year alone at Rafe’s Chasm,” Smith said, “where this device would have been the perfect asset to assist persons in the water stay afloat, in one position,” as the tide was pulling them out, until rescue boats arrived.
On May 22 of this year, two bystanders and rescue vessels pulled two men out of the water who had been washed into the sea by a wave while fishing on Rafe’s Chasm. The bystanders jumped into the water to try and rescue the men, and were able to pull one back to shore in pounding surf. The second man was swept further out, and he wound up clinging to a lobster buoy about 500 feet from shore until boats arrived to rescue him. None of the injuries to either the fishermen or the bystanders was life-threatening.
In September 2019, a 13-year-old was rescued after being swept to sea by a wave while taking pictures of the storm surge from Hurricane Dorian. On Election Day in 2016, a Brazilian native and Everett resident died after being knocked off the rocks by a wave and taken out by the tide. In August 2010, a man needed rescuing after falling off the rocks there.
