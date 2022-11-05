Gloucester's newest public mural adorns the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce offices and visitor center at 24 Harbor Loop.

The chamber in September partnered with Awesome Gloucester and Awesome Rockport to commission Studio Fresh to create original public art to honor the legacy of workers who Cape Ann a vibrant place to work, live, and play. The mural depicts images of fishermen, quarry workers, artists, clammers, boat builders, and hayers of the Great Marsh. The chamber and Awesome Gloucester and Rockport celebrated the official dedication of the mural with a ribbon cutting on Oct. 21.

“I am thrilled with the mural as it puts a capstone on our celebrations of the Chamber’s 100 Year Young milestone, and so aptly depicts many of the industries that have made our region an incredible place to work, live and visit,” said Caitlin Pszenny, the chamber's board president and general manager of Cape Ann Lanes and Laneside Pub & Brewery

Funds for the mural were contributed by Awesome Gloucester and Awesome Rockport and the chamber. These organizations chose Studio Fresh to do the work. Studio Fresh artists Josh Falk of Rockport and Dana Woulfe of Essex translated the concept into the finished work.

“Working with the GCACOC and the Awesome Foundation has been a great experience for us," said Woulfe. "Painting our own backyards in Essex and Rockport is super fun and not something we get to do all the time. We are beyond thrilled that we get the opportunity to contribute to our local landscape in such a meaningful way.” His business partner Josh Falk added, “We hope this mural at the Chamber of Commerce lasts a long time and brings a lot of pride to the local industries and communities represented!”

This is the third mural commissioned by the Awesome Foundation. Sal Zerilli, founder of both Awesome Gloucester and Awesome Rockport, said the mural initiatives reflects the commitments of these groups to public art that celebrates local heritage and culture.

“Our mural projects are among the best things we do. In 2019, Awesome Rockport did a Sunset Mural on Stone Barn Lane. In 2021, Awesome Gloucester did the Fish Workers Mural on Commercial Street," Zerelli said. ?We’re particularly excited about the mural on the chamber building because it represents people doing the work of iconic jobs that are so characteristic of local life. It has been a joy partnering with Ken and the Chamber, and we’re already looking forward to our next mural project with Studio Fresh.”

Ken Riehl, chamber CEO, echoed Pszenny's remarks and added, “I want to thank Awesome Gloucester and Rockport and especially Sal Zerilli as the project could not have been done without his fantastic support and vision to beautify the region with a series of impactful murals.”

Since 2013, Awesome Gloucester and Awesome Rockport have awarded $172,000 in $1,000 micro-grants to local initiatives aimed at making local life even better. In addition to local murals, the list of local projects these organizations have supported include the Cape Ann World War II Portraits Project, the Cape Ann Foster Closet, and the RHS School Teacher Room Refresh.

The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit 501c6 membership organization whose mission is to promote its member businesses, grow the local economy and provide for a high quality of life for the greater Cape Ann community.

-----

Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce and from Trustees of the Awesome Foundation who elected to make contributions. In total these groups and individuals raised and kicked in $8,100 to make the mural a reality.

Other murals planned for Dec. and more for 2023/