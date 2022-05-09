ROCKPORT — Amy Waterman has been named Rockport Elementary School’s new principal.
Waterman has served as interim assistant principal since former principal Todd Simendinger left to pursue a consulting job in March. Then-assistant principal Kristie Lambert was selected to serve as the school’s principal in the interim until July 1.
Lambert did not apply to become principal due to “young family-oriented reasons.” She will return to her role as assistant principal once this school year ends.
Waterman said she was honored to be selected for the position.
“I have felt extremely supported by the staff and families throughout this process and am excited to make a positive impact on student learning with Kristie Lambert and our dedicated staff by my side,” she said.
Waterman holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and sociology from Gordon College in Wenham and a master’s in special education from Simmons College in Boston.
She was first brought on by Rockport Public Schools this past fall as an acceleration specialist in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously, she was the head of the Barn School in Essex and director of the elementary school at the Windham Woods School in Windham, New Hampshire. Waterman also spent time on the Ivory Coast of West Africa teaching special education to elementary schoolchildren. Locally, her special education work has been in the Beverly Public Schools and at Landmark School in Manchester.
A search committee was formed shortly after Simendinger resigned. The committee consisted of elementary teachers, parents, members of the schools’ administrative team, a present School Committee member, current Superintendent Rob Liebow and incoming Superintendent Mark Branco.
“We received 14 applications for the position and the search committee completed the final of four interviews late (Wednesday) afternoon,” said Liebow in a prepared statement. “The committee was unanimous in their recommendation to me that we hire our present interim assistant principal, Ms. Amy Waterman, to fill this important position in our school system.”
