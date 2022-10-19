Since it formed in 2020, Gloucester Police Department’s Community Impact Unit has always thought outside of the box.
From providing resources for those seeking treatment for opioid and alcohol dependence to bike helmet safety to purchasing a support dog, the team has found niche ways to help those that need it the most.
It comes as no surprise then the unit officers have now partnered with the Gloucester Health Department to create a new activity-based, education-focused, crime-prevention initiative that will help the community’s older population.
The new program’s focus is to establish an easy way for Cape Ann’s older population to reach out to trained professionals whenever they find themselves faced with a personal challenge or need such as transportation, health care, and an improved sense of personal safety.
“Older adults are an amazing resource. They have so much to teach us if we listen to them,” said Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro, commander of Community Impact Unit. “We are hoping to return the favor by helping older adults learn more about law enforcement, crime prevention, health issues, and resources within the community, all while engaging with police, health officials, and other community members in a collaborative way that will enable all of us to learn from each other.”
The program does not have an official name as of Tuesday, but the team of city officials are welcome to ideas from the community.
The city’s Police and Health departments have partnered with a variety of organizations and agencies at the federal, state and local levels to help older residents confidently address personal challenges, gain capabilities, and proactively conquer temporary glitches in their lives.
Scheduled programming will include in-person discussions with the city’s police and health teams as well as future events such as trips to the YMCA to participant in an exercise class, small social events, bowling, police station tours, observing court trials, CPR, first aid and automatic external defibrillator instructions, Narcan training, and opportunities to mentor and engage local students with fun activities.
“The Silent Generation, born from 1925 to 1945, and the Baby Boomer Generation, born from 1946 to 1964, are proud, independent, people who remain wonderfully capable members of society well into their older years,” said Health Director Mary Ellen Rose, who first reached out to Nicastro with the idea of the initiative. “Our city’s primary industry of fishing may have changed, but we are the same hard-working, family-oriented people that have been the foundation of Gloucester for almost 400 years.”
“Committed to providing our older community members with the power to help themselves and influence others will inspire individuals to confidently address personal challenges, build their sense of safety, and ease their return to the fold of a community that could benefit from their wisdom, experience, and perspective,” she added.
The program’s first event was held Monday, Oct. 17 at the Gloucester Police Community Impact Unit office on Middle Street.The Health Department’s Seniors on the Go program provided bus transportation to and from the event.
Nicastro said the approximately 20 seniors attending the event received a tour of the Community Impact Unit and enjoyed a spread of coffee and doughnuts.
During their visit, seniors were introduced to city Health Department staff and the services they provide; a talk about internet and phone scams with Gloucester Police detectives; and information about the Community Impact Unit’s programs and services.
“They asked a lot of questions and it really cleared the air and provided them with the information that they need so they don’t get scammed,” Nicastro said. “It was an awesome presentation.”
And of course, Ace, the Community Resource dog, was present for seniors to interact with.
For more information on the program, or to submit a possible name for the program, contact either Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro at 978-325-5471 or jnicastro@gloucester-ma.gov or Health Director Mary Ellen Rose at 978-325-5268 or mrose@gloucester-ma.gov.
All events will be posted on the Gloucester Police Facebook page.