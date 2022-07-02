ROCKPORT — The new Harbormaster boat motored into T Wharf this week.
“We’re still getting used to it,” said Scott Story, one of the town’s two harbormasters. “It’s a whole different animal than our old one.”
The harbormaster’s old Boston Whaler has been retired after 21 years of service.
“We would of replaced it with another Boston Whaler but they’re not making them anymore,” said Harbormaster Rosemary Lesch. “They’re back to commercial only now.”
“It was showing it age,” she added. “It had a lot of quirks.”
One of such quirk was how it rode. After years of riding the rocky waters, Story said he needed to get surgery on his hip. Luckily, the harbormaster’s new ship comes with shock-absorbent seats.
The harbormasters said the new SAFE Boats vessel rides like a dream.
Town Meeting approved the purchase of the boat just before the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the lockdown began, the price went up dramatically. Luckily, members of the public donated enough money to meet the final tab of $256,164.65.
The boat was trucked across the country before hitting Rockport’s shore last week. Lesch and Story recently finished putting “Rockport Harbormaster” decals along the vessel’s sides.
“We have about 11 hours of riding time on it,” Story said Wednesday. “We’re still trying to get things situated.”
