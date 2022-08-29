New Rockport superintendent preps for first school year

ROCKPORT — When the town’s schools open on Wednesday for the start of the new school year, a new leader will be at the helm.
Mark Branco, Rockport Public Schools’ new superintendent, said his transition into his new job has been smooth thanks to members of the school and town communities.
“It’s a wonderful place and a proud community,” he said. “There’s a lot of support for public education. I’m excited to work in small school district.”
Branco comes to Rockport after serving as the assistant superintendent for Tyngsborough Public Schools, which boasts around 1,600 students.
“Coming here with around 750 students and a couple hundred staff, I’m really excited to work collaboratively with a smaller team,” he said. “I believe it can be more efficient to affect change more broadly and quicker with less people, and I think this district is excited to do that.”
Since January, Branco has been introduced to members of the school community and Town Hall.
“When I first signed the contract, I was coming in informally with (former Superintendent) Rob Liebow,” he explained. “Rob was fantastic to transition with. He and I built strong relationship early on. I got to know the district, meet students, teachers informally and meet community members.”
As he was getting acquainted with Rockport, Branco began drafting his superintendent’s entry plan. The report was presented to the School Committee last week.
“Over the next several months, I will focus on listening and learning as much as I can, as thoroughly as possible, about our school district,” the report reads. “This entry plan is intended to provide an inclusive framework for me to collaborate with school and community stakeholders to identify areas of strength as well as areas in need of improvement in an effort to develop a new Strategy for District Improvement that will guide our work and help us define and reach our long-term goals.”
First, Branco plans to survey students, parents, community members and town leadership on the district’s strengths, weaknesses, future challenges and goals. The data will be used to craft a new Strategic Plan for the district.
“A two-cycle coding process will be used to identify emergent themes within the data and to ensure that stakeholder feedback is authentically represented,” the report details. “Once the analysis is completed, a Report of Entry Findings will be drafted and shared with key stakeholders.”
Branco isn’t the only new hire for the district. In May, the district chose to promote Amy Waterman as the new Rockport Elementary School principal.
“Close to 50 percent of the leadership is new,” said Branco. “We had a leadership retreat where we put together the thematic approach for this year and talked about how it’s important for Rockport to embrace this change. This year is going to be focused on culture, change and rethinking.”
