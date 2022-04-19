About 20% of the 440-student elementary school building project on Webster Street is complete, officials say, on time and on budget despite construction industry inflation.
“And we are currently tracking on schedule,” Senior Project Manager Brian Hromadka told the School Committee last week.
“So, that’s really been a huge effort,” he said. “We have some very difficult conditions in the construction industry right now that we’ve been tackling. So to keep things on track has been quite the challenge for the team.”
Hromadka works for the owner’s project management firm CBRE that oversees and manages the cost of the project for the city.
Project officials introduced at the April 13 meeting included principal Brad Dore and senior associate Michele Rogers of the Newburyport-based architectural firm Dore and Whittier, and senior project manager Tom Hood and project manager Alex Corbett from the construction manager W.T. Rich Company of Newton.
Rogers lead the School Committee on a virtual walk through of the new school.
Hromadka said the three firms have been working well together.
“And as a result, we have a project that is on time, and on budget,” Hromadka said. The foundations are in and the steel is nearly completed, he said.
Despite the upbeat report, Hromadka said there are challenges within the construction industry. The COVID-19 pandemic has lead to manufacturers shutting down, created labor shortages and has driven up the price of and lengthened lead times to get materials.
For example, the cost of PVC pipe has increased 3% in the last eight weeks, he said. Normally, a price escalation of 3% to 4% for the year would be factored in the budget.
“When we put together the budget for this project, of course, we had no idea that COVID was going to hit and that we would be dealing with these things. So the fact that we can move forward with the school project at all, let alone have a project that is within budget and is on schedule is absolutely fantastic,” Hromadka said.
In November 2020, city voters approved a debt exclusion to pay for the $66.7 million project, a new school at the Veterans’ site on Webster Street t house the combining staffs and student bodies of East Gloucester and Veterans Memorial elementary schools.
About $24 million to $25.5 million in eligible costs would be reimbursed by the Massachusetts School Building Authority. On April 11, project officials celebrated the near completion of the steel framing with a topping-off ceremony. The school is scheduled to open in the fall of 2023.
So far, Hromadka said, the project has awarded $60.7 million in contracts, with the majority, $52.1 million, going to the construction management firm, which then subcontracts out for additional work from the trades for labor and materials. Subcontractor procurement, he said, is about 96% complete.
There is about $2.3 million left to be awarded for work that happens at the end of the project, he said, including for landscaping, playground equipment and surfacing, and window treatments.
Hromadka said so far, there has been $215,000 in “potential change orders,” with $131,000 of that for classroom benches.
Hromadka also told the School Committee there is a “guaranteed maximum price contract” on the job.
“So, for everything that was included in the project drawings and specifications, that price is fixed,” he said. “So, even if material prices go up, you know, that price is fixed. I just wanted to make that clear because we’ve been dealing with those costs and have handled that risk upfront through the value engineering that we did, through some of the negotiations with subcontractors, choosing the lowest bids and coming in within budget.”
“So, the bones are there now, and you can begin to understand what the building’s going to look like,” said Rogers of Dore and Whittier, before taking the School Committee through a virtual tour of what project officials call the A building, which is the academic wing, and the B building, or the public-facing side of the school where the media center, administrative offices, gym and cafeteria will be located.
