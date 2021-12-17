What’s in a name? That’s the question the School Committee faces in dubbing the new school that will house the student bodies and staffs of Veterans Memorial and East Gloucester elementary schools.
The School Committee voted unanimously Wednesday night during its last meeting of the year against naming the school, scheduled to open in the fall of 2023, after any individual.
The $66.7 million school is being built on the site of Veterans Memorial Elementary School at 11 Webster St. and a portion of Mattos Field. The old school has been torn down to make way for the new one. Veterans Memorial has been in session at the former St. Ann School on Prospect Street.
When the new building opens, East Gloucester Elementary will be demolished to create open space. Plans are the Beckford Street soccer fields would be improved to make up for the loss of open space.
Before Wednesday’s vote, Superintendent Ben Lummis said School Committee policies allowed the possibility of the school being named after a person. He was looking for some direction from the committee.
“I think in the past you may have limited that,” said Lummis, pointing out that O’Maley Innovation Middle School and Beeman Elementary are the only two schools in the district named for a person.
School Committee member Melissa Teixeira Prince said the naming committee had met a couple of times before the pandemic, and discussed the idea of naming the school after a particular person.
“We felt some concerns came with that, and didn’t go in that direction,” Prince said.
Chairman Jonathan Pope, who is retiring from the school committee after 20 years, said he and his colleagues a number of times had talked “about all of the issues we’ve had around things that are named after people and where do they go when they disappear.”
He brought up Mattos Field, a portion of which is being used for the new school. A group of residents have been battling in the courts to stop construction of the school there. In September, the group appealed a Superior Court judge’s decision to dismiss its case.
“Not to take anything away from Joseph Mattos,” Pope said, “but 51 Gloucester residents died in World War I.” He said there’s less than a handful of fields named after World War I veterans in the city. The Mattos Field playground was dedicated in 1935 to Joseph S. Mattos Jr., who was killed in action in France one day after his 19th birthday, according to city of Gloucester records on veterans memorials.
Outgoing School Committeeman Joel Favazza said there is more inclusivity if a school is named after a concept or something broader, rather than a single person.
“The whole purpose that was discussed last time was that this was about to be, this is about co-mingling the two (school) communities and bringing them together,” he said.
Pope said the committee has gotten some communication from the city’s veterans agent that he’s in favor of naming things after groups not individuals.
“Even though I’m not going to be here,” Pope said, “if you take a vote down the road, I would say: ‘No names.’”
Outgoing Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, a member of the School Committee, agreed the school should not be named after anyone in particular.
“It’s part of East Gloucester,” Romeo Theken suggested, “it’s part of Memorial, so nobody gets offended: East Gloucester Veterans Memorial School or East Gloucester, whatever. Keep the two names, combine them.”
