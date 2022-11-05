BOSTON — A new regulation from environmental regulators aims to reduce food waste in the state, moving toward the goal of reducing 30% of all waste disposal statewide by 2030, while bolstering Massachusetts’ green economy.
The Department of Environmental Protection has expande itds waste disposal bans by lowering the threshold on a commercial organic food waste ban and adding mattresses and textiles to the list of materials banned from disposal or transport for disposal in Massachusetts.
Former Gov. Deval Patrick implemented the commercial food waste waste ban in 2014, which regulated entities that produced at least one ton of food waste per week. Under the regulation, these businesses have to donate, compost or otherwise reuse the food, instead of sending it to landfills or incinerators.
No the regulation, updated Nov. 1, lowers the threshold to businesses that produce at least a half ton of food waste per week.
About 2,000 businesses were subject to old ban, said John Fischer, MassDEP deputy division director for solid waste, and new threshold will affect roughly 2,000 additional businesses.
The original ban applied mostly to large entities, such as supermarkets, hospitals, hotels, colleges, and food manufacturers, processors and distributors, Fischer said.
The changes mostly affect restaurants, with an estimated 1,300 subject to the new ban. Other businesses newly subject to the regulation include smaller manufacturers, supermarkets, hotels, nursing homes and residential facilities, primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities, and correctional facilities.
The data used to prepare these estimates are from 2019, prior to the impact of COVID-19, so Fischer warned that the actual numbers of affected businesses may be lower than estimated.
“The restaurant sector has been heavily impacted by COVID, so we do think in the short term it will be smaller than that,” he said, since many restaurants have closed or shifted to prioritize take-out, which produces less food waste.
On top of the positive environmental impact of creating less waste, Fischer said there are two “really important” economic benefits of the regulation.
With limited solid waste disposal capacity in the state and throughout the Northeast, the regulations will divert food waste from traditional disposal locations such as landfills and reduce the amount that needs to be sent for disposal in other states, he said. Additionally, waste bans attract new businesses in the recycling, composting and food donation industries to Massachusetts.
“It innovates new small businesses, all of which tend to operate locally, create new jobs for Massachusetts and involve the community,” he said.
The department will assess the idea of a zero waste ban in 2025, Fischer told the News Service.
“We need to move away from burying and burning, and towards reducing, reusing, and composting,” said Staci Rubin of the Conservation Law Foundation. “These new bans represent progress.
For businesses newly affected by the food waste ban, Fischer recommended visiting RecyclingWorks Massachusetts, a website that provides free assistance to Massachusetts businesses on composting and waste reduction and a tool to help them estimate their food waste.
Elise Springuel, director of operations and community partnerships at the food donation organization Food Link, said the ban will affect smaller businesses, which lack access to resources bigger businesses may have such as on-site composting facilities or industrial organic waste partners.
“There’s a number of solutions out there for businesses when it comes to reducing their food waste — they can limit their source production and produce less food, there’s compost services, anaerobic digestion, partnering with farms and partnering with someone like us to get the food to folks who need it,” she said. “But other than source reduction and donation, all of those solutions often cost money. So, it’s a new budget item.”
Springuel said from an economic, social and environmental perspective, restaurants should look to food donation.
“We waste up to 40% of what we produce in this country, while we are simultaneously experiencing high rates of hunger in Massachusetts,” she said. “So, we’re working to solve one problem with another. We’re taking excess food and giving it to folks who need it. A lot of food waste is really good food, and we’re working to get that food to the right people.”
Springuel said Food Link, which is based in Arlington and serves Greater Boston, supports the MassDEP ban.
“There are a variety of new companies emerging to tackle the problem of food waste, from technology to help grocery stores do more predictive ordering to compost services that will help grow something new from your waste, or partnering with food donation organizations so what might have ended up in a landfill can now feed those who need it,” Springuel said.