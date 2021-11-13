A local food pantry's new mobile market truck will be providing good, healthy food to those in need far and wide.
With the help from state, The Open Door has received a new Ford E450 Super Duty which will serve as a Mobile Market Farmers Truck and increase the capacity to distribute good, healthy food across Cape Ann.
“The Mobile Market Farmers Truck will be a tremendous asset as we continue to connect local people to fresh produce in a socially acceptable way. It will streamline operations and elevate the experience of our clients,” President and CEO Julie LaFontaine said. “Everyone deserves access to fresh fruits and vegetables, because everyone deserves a chance for a healthy life for themselves and their family. It’s our hope this truck will make that easier than ever.”
The new Mobile Market truck is able to travel longer and farther with fresh produce due to its eco-cooling system, improving shopper choice, and supporting client-directed service.
When the Mobile Market program was first launched at Riverdale Park in 2005, its focus was providing qualifying individuals with up to 20 pounds of fresh produce and protein choices at no cost, as well as nutrition education and outreach.
Produce is grown locally and purchased wholesale or from the Greater Boston Food Bank.
The new Mobile Market Farmers truck debuted Friday at Cape Ann Veterans Services at 12 Emerson Ave. on Friday at 10 a.m., when local veterans had a chance to choose fresh produce and eggs.
State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, state Rep. Ann Margaret Ferrante and Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken played a key role in making the Mobile Market Farmers Truck, purchased with state Food Security Infrastructure Grant funding, a reality.
“We’re able to create at the state level these opportunities and see them trickle down into the community,” Ferrante said. “We’re able to bring it from the state level, to the local level, right down to your kitchen.
The truck will visit Mobile Market sites of The Open Door, including underserved neighborhoods, senior centers, schools, North Shore Community College's Lynn and Danvers campuses and more.
