Lanesville people, says the Rev. LaDonna Thomas , are religious about masking up. So one month into her ministry at Lanesville’s St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, and with the omicron COVID-19 variant spiking, she’s still getting to know her congregants “by their eyes.”
But if, as they say, “the eyes are the windows to the soul,” then what Thomas is seeing in their eyes is, she says, “kindness.”
“Not just kindness, but a kind of kindness that’s kind in a different way than I’ve never quite experienced before,” she said.
That’s high praise from a pastor who, in the 27 years since she was ordained into the Lutheran ministry, has served in four churches in towns throughout the central and southeast. What makes Lanesville’s brand of kindness so different from theirs — so singular, she feels — has to do with “the sea that surrounds it.”
“These are people who live right next to the ocean. So they want to care for these beautiful resources, to be better stewards of creation... and that creates a very special kind of mutually supportive community that, like its houses,” she said, “is uniquely close-knit.”
An Ohio native whose life until now had been largely land-locked, Thomas said she feels blessed by the sea that surrounds her new ministry. The natural, astounding beauty of Cape Ann is, she said, “a radical change” from Hanover, Pennsylvania, the town where she most recently served for 12 years and which she and Wikipedia describe as “the snack capital of the world” due to its proliferation of food factories.
In what she called “the third leg of my life,” she said she is “ filled with joy to be called to St. Paul’s.”
Here, Thomas, who has a master’s degree in counseling and certification as a spiritual director, succeeds the recently retired Rev. Anne Deneen, who during her years at St Paul’s was — among other things — a founding force in growing the Gloucester’s Grace Center for people in crisis.
Asked about her initial plans for her new ministry, Thomas immediately mentioned The Grace Center, as well as The Open Door food pantry and Action Inc., three of the city’s dynamic programs for serving those in need. But in conversation, she most often returned to the subject of children, specifically the growing mental health crisis of children and teens that has been so exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic.
“When I came to St. Paul’s,” she said, “the pandemic had slowly but surely emptied out the church. Not just of adults, but of children. How were they coping? How could we reach out to them, bring them back?” Because she is so new to Gloucester, she will, she said, “need to learn the lay of the land” before she can strategize.
But, she said, she will use anything, be it Zoom or outdoor activities, to engage with those coming of age with all the 21st century social issues, and unprecedented challenges of a global pandemic.
Maybe, she said, given Cape Ann’s extraordinary beauty, it’s helping youth know God through nature. Or maybe, as she describes in her bio, it’s helping congregants connect with God through connecting in their community.
At the moment, she said, it remains “an adventure I am very grateful to look forward to... with these people who have given such to warm welcome to this stranger from Pennsylvania.”