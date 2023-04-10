NEW YORK – The Intrepid Museum in New York City is crewmen who served aboard the USS Intrepid (CVS-11) to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the ship's commissioning.
The USS Intrepid (CVS-11), a World War II-era Essex class aircraft carrier, is now the centerpiece of the Intrepid Museum in New York City.
To mark the occasion of Intrepid's anniversary on Aug. 16, the museum is putting out a coast-to-coast “all call” for Intrepid former crew members, to be reunited in a special 80th Commissioning Anniversary Celebration on board their ship.
The museum is also seeking and accepting donations of personal artifacts and memorabilia from former crew members and their families. Each item added to the collection helps the museum perpetuate, honor, express and interpret Intrepid’s stories of service, and to fulfill its mission to honor, educate and inspire millions of people each year.
To learn more about this commemoration and for registration information, former crew members and their family members can visit intrepidmuseum.org/80 or email fcm@intrepidmuseum.org.