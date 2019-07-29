Newburyport woman fights for better MBTA access

NEWBURYPORT — Tired of having to regularly endure a 2½-hour commute home from Boston, a local woman with cerebral palsy took her concerns directly to the office of Gov. Charlie Baker last week.
Sophie Korpics, 21, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at the age of 2, is spending her second summer working as an intern in the Statehouse office of state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury.
Korpics, a senior at UMass Amherst, was able to use her Statehouse experience to get a handicapped parking spot designated and a ramp installed at The Arc of Greater Haverhill-Newburyport’s Winter Street offices last year and she is continuing to voice her concerns about access for seniors, veterans and the disabled.
Although the UMass Amherst campus is accessible for people with disabilities, Korpics said she and her family have found the streets of Boston to be much different.
While Korpics’ father is able to give his daughter and her mother, Nathalie, a ride into Boston when Korpics interns at the Statehouse each Tuesday, they have to make due with the MBTA on the way home. That trip takes about 2½ hours to make it back to Newburyport.
Unhappy with the time she was spending going from the Statehouse to the Park Street Green Line station to North Station to home, Korpics began documenting her weekly trek in a journal.
She said each trip through the MBTA system required riding in four elevators, navigating several long tunnels and waiting on crowded platforms.
Credit card payment kiosks were also too high for Korpics to use from her wheelchair and she needed to rely on the assistance of station ambassadors as well as fellow passengers to get on and off the trains.
“Not all of the Green Line trains are accessible,” she said. “On the Green Line, you also have to let the conductor know that you need help. So, you press a button and sometimes it is broken or there is a pole blocking his view.”
Korpics also interviewed local seniors at the Salisbury Council on Aging and the regional director of veterans services, Kevin Hunt, to get their thoughts on public transportation.
According to her research, the MBTA needs to improve its availability, reliability and accessibility for seniors, veterans and the disabled.
A lack of volunteers providing rides to doctor’s offices and hospitals was another of Korpics’ findings.
“People really don’t understand what it is like to be in a wheelchair and going through this experience,” Nathalie Korpics said. “Small things like signage, which is horrible. You are trying to find the elevator and there isn’t a clear sign.”
Korpics also documented her transportation concerns through photos and videos. She put together a PowerPoint presentation along with her journal entries and a formal report and took them to Baker’s office on Wednesday.
Baker had been scheduled to meet with Korpics on Wednesday but was called to Cape Cod after a pair of tornadoes struck on Tuesday. She did meet with two of the governor’s assistants.
Korpics provided Baker’s office with a list of potential alternate transportation options, including Rideshare services with handicapped-accessible vehicles; increased signage at wheelchair-seated eye level; and automatic ramps built into future fleets of trains for the elderly and people with disabilities.
“You also can’t reach the credit card kiosks on your own,” Korpics said. “If those were situated at our eye levels, too, would be great.”
Korpics was told Wednesday that Baker will receive her findings and suggestions soon.
“Hopefully, I’ll be able to change some things,” she said. “I want to make improvements for everybody.”
Kelcourse said Korpics has been an excellent addition to his office over the past two summers and he hopes to have her back next summer.
“Sophie is a remarkable young woman,” he said. “Nothing can stop her. She has a bright future ahead of her and I am confident that she will continue to make a difference in the lives of others.”
Korpics will be entering her senior year at UMass Amherst in the fall where she is studying political science. She also has been accepted into a graduate program there and plans to study public policy for the disabled.
Her commute: https://youtu.be/0mZKfGrZzKc.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.