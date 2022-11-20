The nonprofit Backyard Growers of Gloucester just finished up the next phase of its Soil Health Program with eighth graders at O’Maley Innovation Middle School.
Here is a description of the work the students did from the organization:
“Healthy soil is an essential ingredient for a robust harvest. Through Backyard Growers' Soil Health Program, funded in part by Gloucester Education Foundation, the eighth graders at O'Maley Innovation Middle School are working this school year with Backyard Growers' School Garden Educator Hailey Small to learn how to care for their school garden's soil.
“This week, in the second of four sessions, students tested the soil for key nutrients, water absorption, and pH, among other things. Based on their findings as well as regenerative soil practices, the students will then amend the soil's nitrogen levels before wheat is sown in the garden again in the spring by O'Maley's seventh graders.
“The Soil Health Program is the culmination of Gloucester kids' food systems education through Backyard Growers' school garden programs, beginning with Salad Days and Fall Harvest Days in pre-kindergarten and elementary school, through Backyard Growers' corn and wheat programs in grades six and seven. Gloucester children know where their food comes from - from healthy soil and seeds to harvest and their plate.”