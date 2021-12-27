A Manchester, New Hampshire, man died Sunday afternoon after losing control of his motorcycle on Essex Avenue in Gloucester, according to police.
Jacob Gilcreast, 26, reportedly tipped over his bike while driving past the Mobil gas station. The single-vehicle fatal accident was reported to Gloucester police at 3:07 p.m.
“It looks like he had lost control,” said Lt. Michael Gossom, Gloucester police’s lead investigator on the case. “There was nothing obvious regarding impairment (or speeding) but it’s still under investigation.”
Gossom said the accident caused no other property damage or injuries. State police have recovered Gilcreast’s bike for their investigation.
