Those worried their favorite Cape Ann Shaw’s would soon close after the two Shaw’s plazas were sold in December need not worry.
Teresa Edington, manager of external communication, community affairs and government relations for Shaw’s Supermarkets and Star Markets, said in an email: “We have not made any announcements around closing any of our Gloucester area stores. In fact, we are currently investing in a remodel of our Eastern Ave. store and look forward to continuing to serve the community of Gloucester and the surrounding towns.”.
There had been no word about what the future holds when the plazas were sold. However, interest remains high. A July 19 post concerning the fate of the supermarkets on the Gloucester Things Facebook page drew nearly 100 comments.
In December, the nearly three-acre Shaw’s plaza at 7 Railroad Ave. was sold to 7 Railroad Ave LLC for $6.2 million. 7 Railroad Ave LLC has the same 99 East Elm St., Everett, address as Thibeault Development, a privately held real estate development company.
“Thibeault Development develops, operates, manages and owns residential, retail, industrial and mixed use properties,” according to website, LoopNet.com.
At the same time, 127 Eastern Ave LLC, which also has the same address as Thibeault Development, purchased the 8.42-acre Cape Ann Marketplace shopping plaza with a Shaw’s at 127 Eastern Ave. for $13.4 million.
An employee for Hunneman Property Management Company returned a voicemail message left with Thibeault Development regarding the two plazas.
“We manage those properties and there’s no intention other than to keep them what they are. The owner bought them for a long-term investment. They all have long-term leases, so it’s staying a plaza.”
The official, who did not leave her contact information, said the only intention is to improve the plazas as they go, and there are two remaining retail spaces left to rent.
“We represent the ownership group and we can confirm that there are no plans in place for any changes to both plazas. They were purchased with no intention other than to keep them what they are,” said Assistant Property Manager Nick Quieto for Hunneman in an email.
