Gloucester’s shellfish constables will not be pressing criminal charges against the people who left three piles of trash dumped on and around Wingaersheek Beach.
Shellfish Constable Peter Seminara told to the Times on Thursday that his office will not be prosecuting the offenders — members of a wedding party — because they came back this week to clean up the mess they had left.
“The ultimate goal we want is for them to clean it up, so we are not going to prosecute,” Seminara said. “We managed to track down the people that did it through social media and (Deputy Shellfish Constable) Jude Seminara was able to get in touch with the bride’s mother who contacted the bride who contacted me.”
He said that the trash was removed Wednesday by 6 p.m.
While conducting a routine patrol of Wingaersheek Beach on Sunday afternoon, Jude Seminara found a large pile of trash in the parking lot.
He then found more debris at Boardwalk No. 2 as well on the beach which he was able to connect to the items in the parking lot. Items of trash in all three piles identified one offender, who is not a Gloucester resident.
Peter Seminara also said that because the illegal dumping that occurred within 20 yards of mean high water, it fell within the shellfish constables’ jurisdiction, and a criminal complaint for violation of state law governing the dumping of trash on public land and in or near coastal waters could have been issued against the offenders.
If the offenders had been convicted, each faced fine of not more than $5,500 for the first offense and a fine not to exceed $15,000 for each subsequent offense.
Peter Seminara explained is not clear who exactly left the trash as the people he interviewed said that each person in the 25-member wedding party was asked to take some trash home.
“One group didn’t,” Seminara recounted.
