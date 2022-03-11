No injuries after lobster boat disabled off Scituate

No injuries were reported when the fishing vessel Western Edge became disabled 52 nautical miles east of Scituate on Thursday, March 10, and had to be towed back to Gloucester, according to the Coast Guard.
Coast Guard spokesperson Emma Fliszar and a Facebook post by Coast Guard Station Gloucester provide a synopsis of what happened to the lobster boat. After Western Edge became disabled, the good Samaritan vessel Michael & Kristen, a 77-foot Gloucester-based fishing vessel, towed Western Edge to the entrance of Gloucester Harbor.
Fliszar said the incident was reported to Coast Guard Sector Boston at 2:35 p.m. and Coast Guard Station Gloucester responded.
“Motor Life Boat 47303 put Western Edge in a side tow and moored in the north channel of Gloucester,” according to the Facebook post. Fliszar said Western Edge was taken to the wharf located at Steve Connolly Seafood Company on East Main Street and the Coast Guard conducted a safety boarding.
Fliszar said she did not have information about why Western Edge became disabled.
“Great job to all involved!” posted Coast Guard Station Gloucester to Facebook.