Despite the severe snow on Saturday, police in Rockport, Manchester and Essex said they had no major emergencies.
In Rockport, school was called off Monday, as heavy drifting around the schools’ walkways and entrances, school buses and sidewalks needed to be dug out, according to Superintendent Rob Liebow. He said Monday’s COVID-19 testing will happen Wednesday.
Bearskin Neck lost power at 2:42 p.m. Saturday, then at 6:03 p.m., an electrical transformer blew in the area. National Grid was able to fix the transformer and restore power around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
Earlier Saturday, a Bearskin Neck resident told police at 11:27 a.m. that they needed to evacuate as the storm was causing ventilation problems in the home. The person left and police periodically checked the house for the rest of the day and found no other issues.
At 11:11 a.m., a Parker Street resident called to say he wanted on record that their neighbor’s fence fell on his wife’s car.
The Rockport Fire Department and Tally’s Towing towed a tour bus on Nugent Stretch at 12:43 p.m. The bus reportedly had gotten stuck twice earlier in Gloucester while transporting people to the Rockport Inn and Suites. No injuries were reported.
In Manchester, a Bridge Street resident reported flames were spitting out of the home’s fireplace on Saturday. Police and firefighters found the chimney flue had not been opened. The home was ventilated and first responders cleared a short time later. No injuries or damages were reported.
Essex had two power outages — at around 2 and 4 p.m. Saturday — that affected residents across town. Police said Monday they were unaware when the electricity came back.
The Essex River Causeway experienced some light flooding during high tide around 9 a.m. Main Street, also Route 133, was closed down for about an hour.
Reports of broken electrical wires on Main Street and Eastern Avenue came in around 12:45 p.m. Firefighters shut down the roadways for around four and a half hours while repairs were ongoing.
A Main Street resident reported at 6:15 p.m. that the building’s front door had blown open and the landlord could not be reached to fix it. Officers assisted with securing the door.
Parking bans
Rockport police reported ticketing 16 cars parked on the streets early Sunday morning. The town had banned on-street parking all weekend due to the storm. No tickets were given out on Friday and Saturday.
Manchester’s parking ban remained in effect from midnight Saturday through 8 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, while Public Works employees continued to clear snow from the streets and sidewalks. Police issued only one ticket Sunday night on School Street.
“Please be aware that when the ban is lifted some streets will continue to be very narrow,” reads a notification posted on the town’s website. “We are asking that if this is the case on your street, please seek alternative parking to avoid blocking the roadways to emergency vehicles.”
There were also no tickets given out in Essex over the weekend. The town has an overnight street parking ban in place for the whole winter season.
