No more landing on free parking in Gloucester

Memorial Day weekend not only marks the start of the summer season, this year it marks the end of a stretch of free parking downtown.
That’s because this Friday, May 27, the city plans to turn on the approximately 80 parking kiosks that have bedeviled officials over the past year or so.
The new kiosks accept credit cards and coins, but residents and visitors can also download the free Flowbird mobile app (https://flowbirdapp.com/) in advance to pay for parking by phone.
The kiosks were taken offline in February and the city stopped enforcing parking fees until officials were confident the kiosks were working on a “consistent basis,” Mayor Greg Verga said in March.
The kiosks, which comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, had been rolled out last year under then Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken. The kiosks’ cost totaled $547,992, part of which was covered by a state grant.
“We wanted to make sure it was done right,” said Verga about taking the parking kiosks offline. “I believe it was late fall or maybe late summer the city attempted to start collecting from the kiosks, and ... we were just hearing complaint after complaint about the number that were out of order or just didn’t seem to be working correctly.”
In February, Verga decided the city should stop collecting parking fees until problems with the kiosks were ironed out.
Verga said having kiosks out of order could lead to a lot of frustration searching for one that worked, and a lack of faith in the system.
“We are confident now we have got things working and they are physically in working order. We’ve got the software in place; we’ve got the hardware in place. We have got the payment system in place to, you know, our vendor that is handling our credit card payments.” He said the goal was getting the kiosks online by Memorial Day weekend, “and we are going live.”
The original loan order was sufficient to cover all expenses, the mayor said.
The mayor’s office explained some of the technical issues getting the kiosks back online:
“There were many moving pieces to implementing the new system,” the statement said, “and some of those were not clear until we started to take a deeper look at things. It required a lot of interdepartmental collaboration and leadership from the mayor’s office to better understand what was missing and what needed to be changed to make the system work. For example, the enforcement piece was completely different from anything the city had done in the past. It required the city to evaluate ordinances and adjust how ground enforcement would operate. It is a big shift from the traditional coin-based meter system.”
The statement said Verga’s office worked closely with the Public Works, IT, Police and Treasurer’s departments to makes sure “all the systems are in place to guarantee the equipment and enforcement pieces work.”
Last year, new parking kiosks replaced older ones that printed out parking passes. However, those new kiosks had the wrong module in them: they didn’t accept coins. The kiosk vendor was responsible for readjusting them, city officials said at the time.
Computer chip shortages also delayed the arrival of internal hardware. When the kiosks first arrived and were offline, they were covered in plastic bags, causing some confusion among those trying to pay to avoid a ticket, as the city awaited the arrival of a component that would allow the kiosks to accept payment with coins, as well as credit cards and, of course, through the Flowbird app.
