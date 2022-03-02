No one was injured Wednesday morning when a roof collapse at a building at 80 Commercial St. caused a wall to kick out and trigger a gas leak just after 9 a.m., according to fire Deputy Chief Tom LoGrande.
A black pickup parked adjacent to the scene suffered damage from the collapsed building. Witnesses at the scene said the truck belonged to a crewman aboard the fishing vessel Captain Dominic.
The building was vacant at the time the collapse, LoGrande said. National Grid was called and was able to shut off gas to the building. Gloucester Fire Department crews had to vent the structure due to a build-up of gas inside. Fire crews were on scene from 9:08 a.m. and cleared at 10:51 a.m.
LoGrande said among those who were called to the scene were the city’s building and electrical inspectors.
“I would think the building would be torn down,” LoGrande said.
