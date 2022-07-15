As a project to replace the gangway and float at the rebuilt Magnolia Pier has ground slowly over the last couple of years, signs urging Mayor Greg Verga to “Give Us Back Our Pier” with a phone number to his office have cropped up.
Lately, Magnolia residents have raised concerns about dinghies not being allowed to tie up to the pier, which city officials say was not engineered to handle their load. Small boats can be launched from beach, however.
In May, the Gloucester Waterways Board voted to abolish outhauls on the pier. There has also been some frustration about pier improvements not happening this season. The pier lacks a gangway and float at present.
“It’s being worked on,” said Ward 5 City Councilor Sean Nolan, who represents Magnolia. He said the Verga administration is working hard on the gangway and float project, but he said it’s a complicated project involving several entities, including the Harbormaster, the Waterways Board, and the state, along with constituents wanting their say.
Doug Shatford of Flume Road came before the council on June 28 to express his concerns. He said he has been “lobstering” from the pier for 26 years, but has been told he can no longer tie up and doesn’t understand why.
“I’ve never seen a problem down at that pier,” he said. He told councilors neighbors have not been able to enjoy the pier in the last three years, noting in an interview the community raised a lot of money to rebuild it in 2020 after it was destroyed in 2018 by storms.
“I think we should get a say in this,” Shatford told the council. “I’m asking the council to have them either re-vote on this and let us have our say or I’m asking, I’m pleading to the mayor to reverse what has been done because it’s just not fair.”
“I don’t know how we give a board the power to shut down something like a working waterfront wharf, because I don’t know why, for no reason,” he added.
Nolan said there are ideas about bringing back outhauls and the possibility that the new float might be able to accommodate them, but that’s a question for the Department of Public Works and the city’s engineering firm to study.
Nolan said there was a neighborhood meeting two months ago which Verga and Jill Cahill, the city’s chief administrative officer, attended, at which the mayor faced an unhappy crowd to explain the project. Nolan said after the meeting, there are lingering concerns about the lack of tie-ups.
“My team continues to work with the consultants to move the design and engineering portion of this project forward,” Verga wrote to the council on July 6. The goal is secure permitting and to bid out the project this fall, with construction taking place in the spring.
“Once we have final estimates on the project we will identify the funding necessary to move forward.” The Waterways Board and the Magnolia Pier Advisory Committee would be asked for input, and “at this time the Waterways Board is not reconsidering the issuance of outhaul permits at this site,” Verga said.
In a July 5 letter, Verga responded to Shatford, saying he had asked the Waterways Board to consider outhauls at the pier since the authority to issue permits lies with the board and the Harbormaster’s Office under the city’s Code of Ordinances.
Verga said the Waterways Board voted 6-2 on May 11 to abolish outhaul permits at the pier. He wrote that he believed in representative democracy, was sworn to uphold the city’s ordinances, and values the work of residents who sit on volunteer boards.
“I do not believe it is appropriate for a mayor to unilaterally reverse a decision made by the authorized board,” Verga wrote.
Shatford said Thursday that dragging a dinghy off the beach in the waves is not easy. He lost his phone the other day when his small boat was swamped and the cooler he placed his phone in fell out. He said the decision to remove the outhauls at the pier was made without hearing from the community, first. “They didn’t ask for input from us,” he said.
