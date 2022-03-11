BOSTON — Workers on unemployment insurance could lose their benefits if they fail to show up for a job interview under a new proposal that would also create a hotline for businesses to report “no-shows” for scheduled interviews.
The proposal, filled by state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, on behalf of a pair of Merrimack Valley business owners, would add failure to show up or reschedule a job interview to the state’s list of disqualifying factors to receive benefits.
It would also require the state Department of Unemployment Assistance, which overseas the jobless benefits system, to set up an online portal for businesses owners “to report individuals who fail to comply with the requirements.”
DiZoglio says she supports the proposal “in concept” and believes businesses have a legitimate gripe that enforcement of the state’s work search requirements for people collecting unemployment benefits needs to be strengthened.
“For me, this is about accountability,” said DiZolgio, who is running for state auditor. “We need to make sure that the rules are being followed so that those who are unemployed get the assistance they need.”
DiZoglio said she met with business leaders, including members of the North Andover Merchant’s Association, who say “no-show” interviews are becoming a frequent problem as they struggle to fill vacant positions in an already tight job market.
Business groups have long argued that the state’s generous unemployment benefits, minimal requirements to qualify, and lax enforcement of work-search requirements is allowing unscrupulous workers to game the system.
“It’s another example of the frustration among employers over a broken system,” said Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts. “It’s overly taxing, overly generous, and regularly abused. It needs to be fixed.”
The outcome of the bill, which is being filed late in the two-year session, is uncertain. Dizoglio says she hopes to get a public hearing on the measure before committee meetings and formal sessions wind down this summer.
Massachusetts paid out an unprecedented $6 billion in jobless benefits during the height of the pandemic as hundreds of thousands of workers were sidelined by government-imposed shutdowns aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19.
The state borrowed more than $2.2 billion from the federal government to continue paying claims.
But the red ink in the state’s trust fund has driven up insurance rates paid by employers.
Under the work search rules, anyone getting benefits must prove their efforts to find “suitable” work. That requires them to schedule interviews with prospective employers and weekly report that to the state.
But Hurst and other business leaders say some applicants are scheduling interviews to fulfill the state requirements, but never show up.
Gov. Charlie Baker temporarily lifted the work-search requirement in 2020 in response to the pandemic, but reinstated it last year to get more people to return to the workforce as the state eased COVID-19 restrictions.
Unemployment benefits in Massachusetts are capped at 30 weeks, though most people only qualify for 26 weeks. How much someone gets from unemployment depends on a number factors, but the weekly benefit generally amounts to half of someone’s regular wages.
Massachusetts offers the most generous jobless benefits in the nation. The state’s maximum weekly unemployment benefit was $823 as of October, the highest in the nation, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor. Laid-off workers with children or dependents can receive up to $1,234 a week in benefits.
The Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation ranked Massachusetts’ unemployment insurance tax system the “worst in the nation” in a recent business climate report.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.