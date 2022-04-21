NOAA acknowledges shortage of gear to protect whales

The federal government is acknowledging that supply chain issues will prevent all lobstermen from having gear needed to protect North Atlantic right whales before a May 1 deadline.
The rules will still go into effect on that date, but the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said it will use a “graduated enforcement effort” until supply problems are resolved.
“I want to assure fishermen who are making good faith efforts to comply with these new measures but are not able to procure compliant gear that we understand the difficulty of their situation,” wrote Michael Pentony, NOAA Fisheries’ Gloucester-based Greater Atlantic regional administrator, in a letter.
“We are working closely with our state and federal enforcement partners to implement a graduated enforcement effort that will focus on compliance assistance rather than civil penalties until we have determined that localized supply chain issues have been sufficiently resolved,” he continued.
The rules require lobstermen to start using weakened rope or special inserts to weaken existing rope in some waters. That’s to protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales by preventing them from becoming entangled. North Atlantic right whales number fewer than 340.
Right whales migrate along the Atlantic coast each year, arriving in New England waters to feed in the late winter and early spring, congregating on Stellwagen Bank, a fishing ground located about 15 miles southeast of Gloucester, and off Cape Cod. They migrate south in the fall to give birth off Florida and Georgia.
Most participants in the lobster fishery are already in compliance with the new rules but “the availability of compliant gear is not yet universal,” Pentony said.
For example, lobstermen who fish far offshore in deeper waters are currently testing a large-diameter rope with weak links, he said.
Massachusetts lobstermen have already been using the weakened rope and inserts for the last year.
The gear shortages are mostly occurring in Maine and Rhode Island, said Allison Ferreira, public affairs officer for NOAA’s Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office in Gloucester.
Maine’s congressional delegation and governor said they were disappointed that NOAA didn’t simply delay the rules.
“A better and fairer solution would be for NOAA to delay the deadline to July 1 as we have repeatedly called for,” they said in a statement.
The U.S. lobster fishing industry is based largely in Maine and Massachusetts. Maine’s lobster industry set a record $725 million for the total value of lobsters brought to the docks in 2021.
Massachusetts is the second biggest exporter of lobster, behind Maine, in the U.S. Gloucester is the Bay State’s top port when it comes to lobster landings, while Rockport is in the top five.
Material from staff writer Andrea Holbrook and The Associated Press was used in this report.