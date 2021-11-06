For the 20th year, but only the second year it's joined forces with Gloucester's Pathways for Children and Action Inc., Wellspring House is running the Cape Ann Kids Holiday Fund, which last year distributed 1,000, $100 gift cards to children in need across Cape Ann and Ipswich.
"The cost of living is so incredibly high, the need is tremendous," said Melissa Dimond, Wellspring's executive director.
The three nonprofits' goal is to raise $100,000 to help more than 400 local families, and they are already on the way. The Institution for Savings just made a donation of $5,000, bringing the fund's total so far to $10,000, with $90,000 more to go.
Donations may be made by calling Wellspring at 978-281-3558, at the website capeannkids.org, or mailing a check or dropping cash or a check at Wellspring House, 302 Essex Ave. in Gloucester.
Between pandemic job loss and reductions in working hours, Cape Ann families are struggling more than, Dimond said. Add ever-inflating prices in the supermarkets, and nonprofits are swamped. In the last year, Wellspring's housing help line received more than a thousand calls from tenants in fear of or on the verge of eviction. Last weekend alone, said Dimond, "there were 37 calls."
"That's a lot for one weekend," she said, and where they come from is not just low-income families. "They come from everywhere," she said, "Families you would never suspect of being in trouble are in trouble."
Every caller gets the same access to the same resources. Namely everything that's available. In fact, Dimond said one application question — are you currently utilizing other public benefits? — "is a marker that qualifies them."
The application for holiday aid, in English, Spanish and Portuguese, is right on the website capeannkids.org, and the website is manned by a dedicated staff at Action. Likewise, a dedicated phone line, 978-281-2400, is staffed at Pathways. The application period is open until Dec. 3.
The division of labor has unified the three nonprofits into one powerhouse of a fundraising machine. Whereas before the collaboration, Wellspring's fundraising reach only delivered gifts to 300 children, last year — by combining the three nonprofit's mailing lists — that reach almost doubled.
Also different and vastly streamlining the operation has been the switch from gifts to gift cards. "People love them," said Dimond. "Over 90% of recipients say they prefer them to gifts. With a hundred dollars per child parents can buy very nice gifts and what children want."
Christmas shopping may be a nuisance for the well-heeled, but for the 40% of Americans who can't even afford a $400 emergency, it is, said Dimond, a joy.
Gift cards will be distributed in festive gift bags, at a drive-through event (recipients will receive address and information) hosted by Santa's helpers — volunteers and staff of the three nonprofits decked out for holiday cheer.