NEWBURYPORT — Three dozen participants came out for the city's 82nd annual Christmas Bird Count Dec. 22, recording 108 species — including the first sighting of a wood thrush — within a 15-mile radius.
"The wood thrush is an extremely unusual bird for New England, in general, for the winter and also, to my knowledge — highly unusual for the continental U.S. in winter," said Tom Young, local bird count coordinator.
The count was first launched 120 years ago by New York ornithologist Frank Chapman as an alternative to hunting birds on Christmas. Last year, the National Audubon Society managed data from counts in 2,615 areas of the northern hemisphere with most taking place across the U.S. and Canada.
Locally, teams are divided up into seven sectors: Newbury/Newburyport, Plum Island, Rowley, Ipswich, Boxford/Topsfield, Salisbury and West Newbury/Groveland/Byfield/Georgetown.
At the end of the day, the teams meet up to tally the numbers. In addition to the daylong count, the finalized number includes birds spotted during "count week," or the three days leading up to it and the three days that follow.
Young said this year's weather was "ideal" — partly cloudy with little to no wind and temperatures between 23 and 42 degrees. While the number of species counted was above average, Young said the number of individual birds counted — 18,596 — was below average for the count's history.
A number of record counts were set this year including 41 swamp sparrows, 340 song sparrows, 13 ruby-crowned kinglets, eight yellow-bellied sapsuckers, 102 red-bellied woodpeckers, 17 Cooper's hawks, 16 bald eagles and 13 winter wrens, Young said.
Observers also recorded five common ravens and two American woodcock, which were each ties for all-time highs. They also counted seven fish crows — the fourth time fish crows have been recorded through the event.
Young, who has worked as the count coordinator since 1996, said he first learned about the Christmas Bird Count through a newspaper article in 1985.
"I called the number and signed right up and I have been doing both the Cape Ann and Newburyport Christmas Counts ever since," he said.
For more information on this and other Christmas Bird Counts, go to www.audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count.
