For family of music theater GM, a mix of mourning, hope

Like all family members of loved ones who have contracted the coronavirus, Sandra McArthur has been unable to visit her sister, Karen Nascembeni, in the hospital.
Nascembeni, the general manager at North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly, has been fighting for her life for more than a month at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington. When the staff recently offered a rare chance to communicate, via FaceTime, McArthur wanted to make the most of it.
Nascembeni, 58, was on a ventilator, with a breathing tube inserted in her throat, and partially sedated, so she obviously could not talk. But McArthur found a way to break through to her sister.
After speaking a few words, McArthur sang a couple of verses of “Over the Rainbow.” It was a song the sisters often sang together as children, one that offers a promise of hope in difficult times.
“She heard my voice and she moved and her eyes opened,” McArthur said. “It was a moment I’ll never forget for the rest of my life.”
The moving exchange embodies the swirl of emotions surrounding Nascembeni, a beloved figure in the North Shore arts community whose story is both tragic and hopeful. Nascembeni and her husband, Steven Richard, were both admitted to the hospital with the coronavirus on St. Patrick’s Day.
Richard, 58, died a week later. In the harrowing days since, Nascembeni has been close to death. But McArthur said her sister reached a significant milestone on Saturday when medical staff removed the ventilator, allowing her to breathe on her own.
“That’s a huge step,” McArthur said. “But she has a long road ahead of her.”
That long road includes revealing to Nascembeni that her husband died. She has been under sedation before since Richard passed away and has yet to be told.
“As she awakes the next step is our having to share that with her,” McArthur said.
As if to highlight the devastating toll of the pandemic, both Nascembeni’s 99-year-old father-in-law, as well as her good friend, Don Kelley of Beverly, have died from COVID-19, unknown to her, while she has been in the hospital.
Amid all the tragedy, Nascembeni has taken some hopeful steps toward recovery, most significantly being able to breathe on her own. Still, McArthur said it’s impossible to know what lies ahead.
“Last week she had a major setback, but right now they’re confident they’re going to keep her on the path to recovery,” McArthur said Sunday. “We’re taking it day to day. We’re grateful right now we’re not hour by hour anymore.”
McArthur said it has been difficult for family members not to be able to visit Nascembeni, due to restrictions at all hospitals to prevent further spread of the virus.
“We come from a very large Italian family,” she said. “When somebody is sick we all plant ourselves there, almost like a time share. We bring food for everyone, including the medical staff. To not be able to see her or hold her hand has been very difficult. But this Lahey team has been wonderful. They’re playing the dual role of being the medical professionals but also being the family.”
McArthur said Nascembeni’s family has been overwhelmed by the support from the community. A GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses had raised more than $30,000 as of Sunday. Friends and colleagues have organized #postcardsforkaren to offer support and are selling T-shirts with Nascembeni’s image that say “Hello Darling” and “Come on Party People.” The money raised will go to The Steven Richard Memorial Photography Scholarship, to help emerging photographers. Steven Richard was a photographer and an active member of the community in their hometown of Lynnfield.
“Our family has been very, very, very grateful and very, very, very humbled by the support from the North Shore community,” McArthur said. “I believe in the power of many. The beauty in this, if there is any, is learning how many lives Karen has touched. The stories people have shared about the impact she’s had on people’s lives, it’s really something special to witness.”
“I don’t know how we would have survived without this community,” McArthur added. “Bill Hanney (owner of North Shore Music Theatre) and his team have reached out to us every single day. The financial burden will be great for her. People are very generous and very kind.”
Hanney said Nascembeni, who has worked at North Shore Music Theatre for 11 years, is an indispensable part of the operation.
“She joined me in my first year here,” Hanney said. “It’s hard running this theater without her. One thing we know about Karen, she is a strong woman.”
When she is ready, Nascembeni will stay at McArthur’s home in Haverhill to begin her long road to recovery. In the meantime, McArthur said she and her family, including the Richard family and all who know Karen and Steven, continue to both mourn and hope.
“It’s been that delicate balance of trying to control our feelings so we can stay positive for Karen,” she said.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535 or pleighton@salemnews.com.
