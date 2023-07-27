IPSWICH — The Great Neck man whose body was recovered in Plum Island Sound on Wednesday afternoon has been identified as 72-year-old Richard P. Collins by police and fire officials.
Police Chief Paul Nikas and fire Chief Paul Parisi said in a statement Thursday that Collins drowned in the waters off of the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club and the preliminary cause of death appears to be an accidental drowning.
At approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, Ipswich police were notified that workers at the yacht club at 124 N. Ridge Road had spotted an individual in the water in area of the yacht club’s mooring field.
Ipswich police immediately launched its marine unit and located Collins in the water, and quickly returned him to shore at the yacht club dock.
Police, Fire and ActionEMS units performed CPR and other lifesaving measures before Collins was taken to Beverly Hospital, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.
Nikas said in an interview it appears Collins rode his bike down from his house and went for a swim on Clark Beach. His bike, helmet, shoes and socks were recovered there. Nikas said the man’s wife confirmed her husband had gone for a bike ride.
The death appears to be an accidental drowning but remains under investigation by the Ipswich Police Department and Massachusetts State Police detectives attached to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
A family member who asked that her name not be used in a story said Collins was a beloved teacher, husband and father. She said that he was a teacher at Essex Aggie, the name of the Essex Agricultural and Technical High School before it became Essex North Shore Agricultural and Technical School in the Hathorne section of Danvers.
She said Collins started the outdoors club and the photography club. He was a skilled woodworker and he would often help those in need. “He had the biggest green thumb,” she said of his gardening skills.
“He is going to be truly missed,” she said. “He was beloved.”
Last August in Barnstable District Court, Collins faced a charge of vehicular homicide while driving under the influence of liquor, and other charges in a crash that killed an 18-year-old Centerville young man riding a motorcycle on Route 28 in Marston Mills, where Collins had a second home. The case had still been pending, according to the Barnstable District Court’s Clerk’s Office.