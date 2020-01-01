SALEM — Even as he was under federal indictment in a phony prescription scheme in New Hampshire, police say a Haverhill man continued to recruit others to fill forged scripts for drugs like Adderall and Xanax at pharmacies throughout the North Shore, Merrimack Valley and Greater Boston, court documents reveal.
Theodoros Bahtsevanos, 32, is set to be sentenced in the federal case on Jan. 31, but he's also now facing state charges after being linked to fraudulent prescriptions being filled in Massachusetts by several individuals.
One of those people, Randy White, 39, pleaded not guilty to charges of passing forged prescriptions, obtaining drugs by fraud and conspiracy to violate the controlled substance laws during his arraignment Tuesday in Salem District Court.
White, who has spent most of the past year living in Florida with a girlfriend, returned to the area and was promptly arrested on a warrant obtained by state police earlier this year following an investigation that also led to charges against Bahtsevanos, 32, and three others.
Prosecutor Matt Schreiber said White allegedly filled prescriptions for a total of 900 pills, including 540 Adderall pills, a stimulant, and 360 Xanax, an anti-anxiety drug, in a 12-day period last January.
And after he left, according to a police report, Bahtsevanos found no shortage of others willing to fill the phony prescriptions, allegedly created by Bahtsevanos using the names of real doctors but fake patients.
White allegedly filled prescriptions at two Walgreens locations in Beverly, including one where a pharmacy technician described him as looking "sketchy," and at a CVS in Beverly, other CVS stores in Lynn and Malden, and Walgreens' stores in Everett, Roxbury, Medford, Melrose and Holbrook.
He was using a Florida driver's license issued under the name "Randie White," Schreiber told Judge Carol-Ann Fraser. He would tell the pharmacist that he was picking up the medication for a family member or friend.
Investigators with the state police eventually tracked down White's girlfriend from the registration on her SUV, seen in store surveillance videos, and went to the Gloucester address where it was registered. There, her father told investigators that she had been living in Florida with White.
When police spoke to the woman, she said she didn't realize what White was doing at all of the pharmacies, thinking he was just running errands, according to a police report. She declined to put White on the phone or provide his contact information.
But she did mention meeting with a man named "Teddy" at a motel on Route 1 in Saugus in January, shortly before White began filling all of the prescriptions, according to a police report.
Investigators learned that Bahtsevanos's girlfriend had rented a room at the Red Roof Inn at that time.
Police then began learning of new batches of fake prescriptions being filled at local pharmacies in March. That eventually led them to a Haverhill landscaper, Orlando Morales, 39, who had recently moved to Massachusetts and was short on cash when he agreed to fill prescriptions for a man named "Teddy" for $40 each.
Morales, who is facing charges in Peabody District Court, allegedly filled prescriptions at Walgreens stores in Salem, Peabody, Tewksbury and Lowell on March 16.
In April, police say, a woman with ties to Lynn and Lowell, Alicia Keefe, 28, allegedly filled or attempted to fill prescriptions for the same two drugs at Walgreens stores in Beverly, Gloucester, Lawrence, Malden and Lowell and at a CVS in Lowell. She's facing charges in Lowell District Court.
White, who is also being held without bail for violating the terms of his release in a fourth-offense driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs charge, was ordered held on $7,500 in the prescription drug fraud case.
If released, he will be required to wear a GPS bracelet and undergo a substance abuse evaluation and treatment. He's due back in Salem District Court Jan. 30.
After learning of the charges involving Bahtsevanos in Massachusetts, federal prosecutors moved to revoke his release in the New Hampshire case.
