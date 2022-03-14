Northeast Arc is hosting a job fair for residential direct support professionals on Tuesday, March 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 279 Washington St. in Gloucester.
Attendees will be able to interview on the spot with hiring managers for positions with Northeast Arc, a non-profit organization. Direct support professionals work directly with individuals with disabilities supported by Northeast Arc, enabling them to live independent and inclusive lives in community-based residential settings.
Northeast Arc has full-time, part-time, and per diem positions available. The agency is offering a $600 signing bonus for full-time hires.