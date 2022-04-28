Northshoremen chorus qualifies for contest

A local choral group has won a chance to show off its singing chops in Canada this fall.
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus competed in the recent Northeastern District Patriot Division contest in Hyannis, and qualified to move on to the district level contest this October in St. John, New Brunswick, Canada.
The Northshoremen, under the direction of Steve O’Connell of Danvers, presented renditions of “Let’s Get Away From It All,” and “Sentimental Journey.”
In addition, the chorus’s newest quartet, Forte’, was named the Patriot Division novice quartet champion. The quartet is tenor Joel Maxwell of Gloucester, lead singer Charlie Leo of Saugus, bass Howard Freedman of Peabody, and baritone Jeff Donahue of North Andover. They performed “There’ll Be No New Tunes on this Old Piano,” and “Cabaret.”
“The quartet worked very hard week after week, and their efforts really paid off,” said O’Connell. “The audience loved their presentation and tight harmonies, and I’m so pleased with their success.”
The chorus rehearses at 7 p.m. Wednesdays in the auditorium of the Peabody Electric Light Building, 201 Warren St. Ext. in Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when it rehearses on Thursdays.
The 70-year-old chorus receives support from Beverly and Danvers Cultural Councils, and from Oceanside Cabinets Inc.
Anyone wishing to join the chorus may attend a rehearsal, or call 866-727-4988 for more information.