ESSEX — This town is being seen as a friend to senior citizens – those aged 60 and older.
Essex was recently designated an “age-friendly community” by the AARP and a “Dementia Friendly Community” by the World Health Organization (WHO).
“It’s not just bingo at the Senior Center,” Essex Senior Center Director Kristin Crockett said. “I understand there are a lot of negative connotations about coming to a senior center. But this is your community center.”
Advantages of visiting the Essex center include access to social and recreational offerings, fitness classes, health screenings, trips and information and referral services.
In sum, seniors know where to go in Essex for advice, friendship, even food.
“My job is to work with the residents in Essex who are over 60 to build what they want in their community,” Crockett said.
Susan Parady of Essex can often be found at the Senior Center. She helps with the distribution of food, including “grab-and-go” meals on Monday.
Parady knows the town has a gem of a facility for seniors.
“We have a caring and dedicated staff,” said Parady. “The town of Essex has always been close-knit, generous and supportive.”
Beverly Dolinsky serves as a member of the center’s board. She points to a number of offerings at the center that cost nothing for seniors.
“For such a small center, it has such a significant impact on supporting the health and social engagement of the citizens of Essex,” she said. “They can socialize, they can exercise, they can review their Medicare drug plans and they can have healthy meals delivered.
“That’s just a handful of things the Senior Center provides.”
The mission of the Senior Center, located at 17 Pickering St. is to “enhance and promote the quality of life for adults 60 and older in the community of Essex,” according to the group’s website.
Volunteer assistance
For eight years, Crockett has served as director of the Essex Senior Center. The staff is small – Crockett herself works 19 hours per week, Outreach Coordinator Tess Leary is also onboard for 19 hours, and Clerk Kim Williams works 10 hours a week.
“That’s it,” Crockett said. “Our work is done in large measure by volunteers. I think each town does what’s best for their seniors.”
Crockett said while she is currently compiling information about the exact number of people who take advantage of Senior Center activities, she estimates that total to be about 400.
Grab-and-go meals are available at the center on Mondays though a partnership with The Open Door food pantry in Gloucester and meals are also provided on Thursdays through a partnership with the organization Senior Care Inc., which runs the region’s Meals on Wheels, Crockett said.
Crockett said senior centers in Essex, Manchester-by-the-Sea, Rockport and Gloucester work together with Senior Care Inc. in Gloucester on several senior initiatives.
But what sets Essex apart, Crockett said, is the town’s small size, which allows more of a personal touch.
“We are a very small community,” she said. “We are really able to tailor what we’re doing to give people what they want. We focus on providing more information here. That makes us unique.”
Plus, Crockett and the center’s outreach coordinator, Tess Leary, are both SHINE coordinators. Essentially, the two women are qualified to advice Essex seniors when they have questions about navigating through the federal Medicare system.
SHINE (Serving the Health Insurance Needs of Everyone) is a state-backed program that provides free health insurance information and counseling to Massachusetts residents.
Crockett said often people come and are surprised to learn the staff there can help with Medicare issues. But they have found answers about such matters as reducing energy costs, drug costs and grocery costs.
“We can work with people so they can understand there are options for supplemental coverage with Medicare,” said Crockett. “There are a lot of options.”
Center’s mission
Part of the center’s mission statement holds Senior Center staff works to provide “an inclusive environment where all individuals can socialize, build relationships and receive information.
In addition, the center works to collaborate with community partners to identify unmet needs and it also develops programs and services that “promote well-being and maintain independence.”
The Senior Center’s website holds that since 2012, Essex had more residents over the age of 60 than under the age of 18. Also, since 2019, 27 percent of the town’s population was aged 60 or older.
More information about the Essex Senior Center can be found on the Essex town website, www.essexma.org/essex-senior-center-council-aging, and its Facebook page, Essex Council on Aging. In addition, its phone number is 978-768-7932.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.